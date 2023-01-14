CGN Art World Recap: 1/11/23

UIMA Supports Children Affected by War in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art's exhibition Children of War features children’s art works from Ukraine on view through February 12. You can donate to support Children's Art Therapy Sessions as well as purchase art for sale, though most works are already sold out. More info is available here.

Heritage Auctions Broke Records in 2022

Heritage realized more than $1.45 billion in sales – surpassing 2021's landmark results and setting dozens of auction records along the way, including the world's most valuable sports collectible, comic-book page and concert poster. Margaret Hamilton "Wicked Witch of the West" Hourglass from The Wizard of Oz (MGM, 1939) sold for $495,000, and Shepard Fairey, HOPE (Barack Obama), 2008, sold for $735,000

Paul Brourman

Jean Albano Gallery Welcomes New Artist Paul Brourman

Jean Albano announced they welcoming a new artist to the gallery for the first time in several years. Reproductions of Paul's series Chicago Looks Good on You can be seen on display as 16' murals at 435 E. Illinois St., on the way to Navy Pier. The original paintings are now on display in the gallery.