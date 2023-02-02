CGN Art World Recap: 1/26/23

Aron Packer

Aron Packer Joins Potter & Potter Auctions

Potter & Potter Auctions announce that Aron Packer has joined the company as a Director and Specialist for the company's Fine and Outsider Art department. This department was recently established after Potter & Potter's successful debut December, 2022 Fine and Outsider Art Sale which realized $155,000. With Packer's appointment, the company plans to grow its art offering into several premier events per year, establish in-house expertise and thought leadership, and be top of mind for collectors and sellers looking to buy or deaccession quality fine and outsider art and related materials.

Potter & Potter, founded in 2007, is a Chicago area auction house specializing in paper Americana, vintage advertising, rare books, playing cards, gambling memorabilia, posters, fine prints, vintage toys, and magicana

Daniel Greene and Gail Kern Paster

Newberry Library Director Change

The Library announced that Daniel Greene, President and Librarian of the Newberry since 2019, will depart the library for the US Holocaust Memorial Museum this spring. Gail Kern Paster, a Newberry Board member since 2013 and Director Emerita of the Folger Shakespeare Library, will become interim President and Librarian while the Newberry conducts a national search to fill the position.



“We are grateful to Daniel Greene for all he has done to advance the Newberry’s mission during his time as President and Librarian,” said Robert Holland, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “Under his leadership, the Newberry has navigated the challenges of the pandemic while pursuing new, innovative ways to serve its many audiences. Dr. Greene departs the Newberry after guiding the library on a path to expanding its role as a civic and cultural institution in the city of Chicago.”

From Children of War at UIMA

UIMA Releases 6 Digital Prints from "Children of War"

Due to popular demand, the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art has released 6 digital prints of works featured in “Children of War,” which are for sale here: https://uima-chicago.org/children-of-war-sale

Customers receive a secure link to the file lasting 24 hours after the first download.

Proceeds of the sales of these works will be earmarked for the expansion, supplies, and facilities hosting the Art Therapy Project facilitated by Nataliia and Yustyna Pavliuk. Portions of the proceeds will also be going to Lviv Oblast Children’s Clinical Hospital for the Protection of Women and Children, Lysenko Street 31, Lviv Ukraine, Львівська обласна дитяча клінічна лікарня Охматдит.