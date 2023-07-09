MCA Store's New Collection Inspired by Forecast Form

By CGN Staff

The MCA's latest exhibition Forecast Form: Art in the Caribbean Diaspora, 1990s–Today opened in November and runs through April 2023.

Taking the 1990s as its cultural backdrop, Forecast Form: Art in the Caribbean Diaspora, 1990s–Today is the first major group exhibition in the United States to envision a new approach to contemporary art in the Caribbean diaspora, foregrounding forms that reveal new modes of thinking about identity and place. It uses the concept of weather and its constantly changing forms as a metaphor to analyze artistic practices connected to the Caribbean, understanding the region as a bellwether for our rapidly shifting times.

The museum asks visitors and online shoppers to immerse themselves into Forecast Form by shopping the collection, ranging from luxurious scarves, colorful stationery, beautiful jewelry, and more! Items feature art and designs from artists such as Candida Alvarez and Firelei Baez.

View items here