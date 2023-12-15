2024 Culture Preview: January–June

By CGN Staff

Events and exhibitions happening in galleries and museums are added to CGN's calendar throughout the year. Highlights for 2024 include everything from museum blockbusters to under-the-radar gallery shows and international art fairs – something everywhere for everyone. There are also shows yet to be announced in the galleries listed in CGN. For now here are next year's highlights in one place!

– CGN

Faith Ringgold (b. 1930, New York, NY), American People Series #16: Woman Looking in a Mirror, 1966. Oil on canvas; 36 × 32 in. (91.4 × 81.3 cm). Baz Family Collection. © 2023 Faith Ringgold / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York. Courtesy ACA Galleries, New York.

• FAITH RINGGOLD: AMERICAN PEOPLE

Faith Ringgold: American People, a career-spanning survey of the artist, is Ringgold’s first solo presentation in Chicago. With a career that spans six decades, artist, author, educator, and organizer Ringgold is one of the most influential cultural figures of her generation. This major retrospective presents a comprehensive assessment of the artist’s impactful vision, which bears witness to the complexity of the American experience.

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)

Thru Feb 25, 2024 • mcachicago.org

Aliza Nisenbaum (Mexican/American, b. Mexico 1977), Dessie with Historic Posters Designed for London Underground, 2019. Oil on polyester. 46 13/16 × 42 7/8 in. Courtesy of the artist and Anton Kern Gallery, New York

• 50 PAINTINGS

The landmark survey 50 Paintings, features works created within the last five years by 50 international artists whose many strategies and styles are shaping the art form today, including Jake Troyli, Judy Ledgerwood, Amy Sherald, Cecily Brown, and others.

Milwaukee Art Museum

Thru June 23, 2024 • mam.org

• A LOVE SUPREME

A Love Supreme is a solo exhibition by Norman Teague inspired by legendary jazz musician John Coltrane, with an adjoining intervention in Mies van der Rohe’s McCormick House by Chicago-based BIPOC designers.

A Love Supreme is part of Art Design Chicago.

Elmhurst Art Museum

Jan 20–Apr 28, 2024 • elmhurstartmuseum.org

Watanabe Nobukazu (1872–1944), Bronze Statue of SaigōTakamori in Ueno Park, Tokyo, 1899.

• Meiji Modern: 50 Years of New Japan

This landmark exhibition takes a fresh look at the art of Japan’s Meiji era (1868–1912), four remarkable decades that propelled the country into the modern era. Comprising nearly 150 artworks and objects in various media the exhibition presents some of the finest examples of Meiji period artworks in American collections, both public and private.

Smart Museum

March 21–June 9, 2024 • smartmuseum.uchicago.edu

Portrait of Robert Earl Paige in studio at Hyde Park Art Center, 2022, by Tom Van Eynde

• THE UNITED COLORS OF ROBERT EARL PAIGE

The United Colors of Robert Earl Paige is a career-spanning survey of artist, designer, and educator Robert Earl Paige (b. 1936). With multimedia works made between 1964 and 2024, this solo show is the largest presentation of the Chicago native’s work to date and brings together a selection of Paige’s fabrics and textile work, and rarely seen drawings, assemblages, and ceramic objects that explore the artist’s lifelong quest for beauty. A highlight of the exhibition is the debut of recent clay, wall/floor paintings, and collage made during his Radicle Residency at Hyde Park Art Center in 2022-23. The exhibition and corresponding public programs are part of Art Design Chicago, a citywide collaboration initiated by the Terra Foundation for American Art that highlights the city’s artistic heritage and creative communities.

Hyde Park Art Center

April 6–October 27, 2024 • hydeparkart.org

EXPO CHICAGO

• EXPO CHICAGO

Under the vaulted architecture of Navy Pier’s Festival Hall, the exposition will bring together global galleries and unrivaled programming, alongside unforgettable events throughout the city during EXPO ART WEEK.

The 11th anniversary of EXPO CHICAGO returns in April. This will be the first fair since EXPO was acquired by Frieze last year.

Navy Pier

April 11–14, 2024 • expochicago.com

The Gates to Times Square, 1964–66. Copyright of Chryssa, National Museum of Contemporary Art Athens. Image courtesy Buffalo AKG Museum. Photo Bill Jacobson Studio, New York.

• CHRYSSA & NEW YORK

Co-organized by Dia Art Foundation and the Menil Collection, Chryssa & New York is the first comprehensive survey of works by Greek-born artist Chryssa (1933–2013) to take place in North America since 1982. A leading figure of the New York art world in the 1950s and ’60s, Chryssa developed an innovative approach to activating sculptural surfaces through subtle manipulations of light and shadow. Pathbreaking in its use of signage, text, and neon, her vastly underrecognized body of work bridges Pop, Conceptual, and Minimalist ideas of art making.

Wrightwood 659

May 3–July 27, 2024 • wrightwood659.org

Georgia O’Keeffe. The Art Institute of Chicago, gift of Leigh B. Block. © 2018 Georgia O’Keeffe Museum / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

• GEORGIA O’KEEFFE: “MY NEW YORKS”

This exhibition is the first to seriously examine O’Keeffe’s paintings, drawings, and pastels of urban landscapes, while also situating them in the diverse context of her other compositions of the 1920s and early 1930s. The presentation establishes these works not as outliers or anomalous to her practice, but rather as entirely integral to her modernist investigation in the 1920s. O’Keeffe’s “New Yorks” are essential to understanding how she became the artist we know today.

Art Institute of Chicago

June 2–Sept 22, 2024 • artic.edu

