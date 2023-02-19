New Exhibitions February 16 - 19
Jessi Reaves: All possessive lusts dispelled
Opening: Thursday, February 16, 6 – 8 pm
The Arts Club of Chicago
Friday, February 17, 7 – 10 pm
Bridgeport Art Center
Alex Katz: Collaborations with Poets
Begins February 18
Poetry Foundation
Opening: Saturday, February 18, noon – 4 pm
Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art (UIMA)
Opening: Saturday, February 18, 7 – 9 pm
Zhou B Art Center
Of Portals and Pathways II: Fiscal Frontiers
Opening: Sunday, February 19, 1 – 4 pm
Evanston Art Center