Previews

New Exhibitions February 16 - 19

Jessi Reaves: All possessive lusts dispelled

Opening: Thursday, February 16, 6 – 8 pm

The Arts Club of Chicago

 

 

 

3rd Fridays Open Studios

Friday, February 17, 7 – 10 pm

Bridgeport Art Center

 

 

 

Alex Katz: Collaborations with Poets

Begins February 18

Poetry Foundation

 

 

 

Aesthetics of Loss

Opening: Saturday, February 18, noon – 4 pm

Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art (UIMA)

 

 

 

Light & Beyond

Opening: Saturday, February 18, 7 – 9 pm

Zhou B Art Center

 

 

 

Of Portals and Pathways II: Fiscal Frontiers

Opening: Sunday, February 19, 1 – 4 pm

Evanston Art Center

 

 

