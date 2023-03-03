Previews

New Exhibitions February 23 - 25

not all realisms: photography, Africa, and the long 1960s

Opening: Thursday, February 23, 5 – 7 pm

Smart Museum of Art

 

 

 

Magic: The Gathering, Auction Preview Reception

Opening: Thursday, February 23, 5 – 7 pm

Heritage Auctions

 

 

 

Fabrizzio Subia: Año Nuevo (2023)

Opening: Friday, February 24, 6 – 8 pm

International Museum of Surgical Science

 

 

 

Aria Dean: Abattoir, U.S.A.!

Opening: Saturday, February 25, 4 – 7 pm

The Renaissance Society

 

 

 

The Particle Series, by Kendra Kett

Opening: Saturday, February 25, 6 – 9 pm

Blue Moon Gallery

 

 

 

Related:

News Archive