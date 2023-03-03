Previews

New Exhibitions March 2 & 3

The Ink Wash Paintings of Shozo Sato

Exhibition begins March 2

Krannert Art Museum, University of Illinois

 

 

 

David Bechtol: THROUGH THE EYES OF A TRAVELER 

Opening: Friday, March 3, 5 – 8 pm

ARC Gallery

 

 

 

Be-Longing: The Work of Indira Freitas Johnson

Opening: Friday, March 3, 5:30 – 8 pm

The Art Center Highland Park

 

 

 

In a Place of Dreams

Opening: Friday, March 3, 5 – 9 pm

Lily Pad | West

 

 

 

Gretchen Beck: Gan nda Donie Koy

Opening: Friday, March 3, 6 – 8 pm

Epiphany Center for the Arts

 

 

 

Blue Space: Group Exhibition

Opening: Friday, March 3, 5:30 – 8 pm

ENGAGE Projects

 

 

 

Juxtaposed

Opening: Friday, March 3, 5 – 9 pm

Oliva Gallery

 

 

 

Meg Lipke: Moon Tempo

Opening: Friday, March 3, 5 – 8 pm

DOCUMENT

 

 

 

Barbara Stauffacher Solomon: I DO

Opening: Friday, March 3, 5 – 8 pm

Volume Gallery

 

 

 

Bloom - A Spring Group Show

Opening: Friday, March 3, 5 – 7 pm

Povos Gallery

 

 

 

 

Richard Hull: Mirror and Bone

Opening: Friday, March 3, 5 – 8 pm

Western Exhibitions

 

 

 

 

