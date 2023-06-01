June Art Benefits Support Local Organizations

June 1: Art Encounter Kaleidoscope

On June 1 Art Encounter celebrates 45 years of service as well as its mission: to educate, empower, and connect people of all ages and backgrounds through meaningful engagement with visual art. At their benefit event, Kaleidoscope, they will honor EXPO CHICAGO founder Tony Karman at the Greenhouse Loft, Chicago while also recognizing Jeff Morthorst, Activities Director, and his team at the Center for Independent Futures as Community Partner of the Year.

You can attend the event as well as bid on Art Encounter's art auction and take home pieces by renowned local artists in a variety of media, from painting and ceramics to printmaking and photography, all while supporting a great cause. Works by the following artists are part of the auction: Candida Alvarez, Dan Addington, Terry Karpowicz, James McNeill Mesplé, Corey Postiglione, Carlos Rolón, René Romero Schuler, Seymour Rosofsky and many others.

Bid online or donate here.

Full details here

June 2: Visionary Ball 2023

Intuit's annual Visionary Ball happens on June 2. Hosted by Ball Chair Lionel Rabb and honoring Visionary Awardee Dr. Charles Smith, Visionary Ball 2023 will unite the worldwide community of artists, art appreciators and advocates for Intuit. All proceeds support the museum’s ability to offer outsider and self-taught art exhibitions and programs to students, teachers and audiences around the world for free or at low cost.

In-person event: 5–8:30 p.m., House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn Street

Zoom Livestream program: 7–7:40 p.m.

Full details here

June 8: DARKROOM

The Museum of Contemporary Photography's annual benefit, DARKROOM, takes place on June 8 at the Columbia College Chicago Student Center. There is a VIP Champagne Hour: 5:30-6:30 p.m. and the Benefit and Auction: 6:30-9 p.m.

The benefit includes MoCP's renowned photography auction featuring important works by contemporary artists from around the world and one-of-a-kind art experiences. Event proceeds support essential MoCP exhibition, education, and community engagement programs.

Bob Thall is this year's Silver Camera Awardee and Catherine Edelman of Catherine Edelman Gallery is this year's DARKROOM Honoree. Jill Hopkins is this year's DJ & emcee. The auction website is open and up until noon on Friday, June 9. Sandro Miller is also offering a portrait sitting, and there is a one-week stay in a villa in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico courtesy.

Tickets are $175 for the benefit and $500 for the VIP portion.

Full details here.

Top image: a past DARKROOM preview event