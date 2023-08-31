Previews

New Exhibitions Open May 11 - 14

Stop the Noise: Janis Kanter Textile Collage Works

May 11

McCormick Gallery

 

Between Realms

May 11

Pistachios Contemporary Jewelry Gallery

 

 

 

Gina Lee Robbins: Overflow

May 12

Epiphany Center for the Arts

 

 

 

New oil on copper paintings by Joan Holleb

Opening: Friday, May 12, 5 – 8 pm

Addington Gallery

 

 

 

Ann Pickett: Ahoy

Opening: Friday, May 12, 5 – 9 pm

Fine Arts Building

 

 

 

Secret Life of Plants: Solo photography exhibition with artist Jim Newberry

Opening: Friday, May 12, 5 – 9 pm

Oliva Gallery

 

 

 

Sculptura in Urbs in Horto

Opening: Friday, May 12, 6 – 9 pm

Chicago Sculpture International

 

 

 

-

Opening: Saturday, May 13, 3 – 7 pm

The Renaissance Society

 

 

 

Lisa Englander: Grammar Lessons

Opening: Saturday, May 13, 1 – 3 pm

OS Projects

 

 

Lilli Carré’s: Stone Figures Mud Drawing

Opening: Sunday, May 14, 3 – 6 pm

(northern) Western Exhibitions

 

 

 

 

 

