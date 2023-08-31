New Exhibitions Open May 11 - 14
Stop the Noise: Janis Kanter Textile Collage Works
May 11
McCormick Gallery
May 11
Pistachios Contemporary Jewelry Gallery
May 12
Epiphany Center for the Arts
New oil on copper paintings by Joan Holleb
Opening: Friday, May 12, 5 – 8 pm
Addington Gallery
Opening: Friday, May 12, 5 – 9 pm
Fine Arts Building
Secret Life of Plants: Solo photography exhibition with artist Jim Newberry
Opening: Friday, May 12, 5 – 9 pm
Oliva Gallery
Opening: Friday, May 12, 6 – 9 pm
Chicago Sculpture International
Opening: Saturday, May 13, 3 – 7 pm
The Renaissance Society
Lisa Englander: Grammar Lessons
Opening: Saturday, May 13, 1 – 3 pm
OS Projects
Lilli Carré’s: Stone Figures Mud Drawing
Opening: Sunday, May 14, 3 – 6 pm
(northern) Western Exhibitions