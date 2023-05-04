New Exhibitions Open May 3–5
Nicole Jacquard: Stories from Scotland
Opening: Thursday, May 4, 4 – 7 pm
Pistachios Contemporary Jewelry Gallery
Dimitri Hadzi: Historical Echos
Opening: Thursday, May 4, 5 – 8 pm
Rosenthal Fine Art, Inc.
Curved Surfaces: Paintings by Joanna Pinsky
Opening: Friday, May 5, 5 – 8:30 pm
Space 900 Gallery
Reneé Baker | Une ligue d’un: Black Testament
May 5
Epiphany Center for the Arts
Robert Lostutter: Songs of War
Opening: Friday, May 5, 6 – 8 pm
Corbett vs. Dempsey
Opening: Friday, May 5, 5 – 8 pm
Gallery Victor
Opening: Friday, May 5, 5:30 – 8 pm
James May Gallery
Jeff Perrone: A Revolution Is Not a Dinner Party
Opening: Friday, May 5, 6 – 8 pm
Corbett vs. Dempsey