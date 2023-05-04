Previews

New Exhibitions Open May 3–5

Nicole Jacquard: Stories from Scotland

Opening: Thursday, May 4, 4 – 7 pm

Pistachios Contemporary Jewelry Gallery

 

 

 

Dimitri Hadzi: Historical Echos

Opening: Thursday, May 4, 5 – 8 pm

Rosenthal Fine Art, Inc.

 

 

 

Curved Surfaces: Paintings by Joanna Pinsky

Opening: Friday, May 5, 5 – 8:30 pm

Space 900 Gallery

 

 

 

Reneé Baker | Une ligue d’un: Black Testament

May 5

Epiphany Center for the Arts

 

 

 

Robert Lostutter: Songs of War

Opening: Friday, May 5, 6 – 8 pm

Corbett vs. Dempsey

 

 

 

Brian Driscoll: 56 Weeks

Opening: Friday, May 5, 5 – 8 pm

Gallery Victor

 

 

 

Art of Water VII

Opening: Friday, May 5, 5:30 – 8 pm

James May Gallery

 

 

 

Jeff Perrone: A Revolution Is Not a Dinner Party

Opening: Friday, May 5, 6 – 8 pm

Corbett vs. Dempsey

 

 

 

Related:

News Archive