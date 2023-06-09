Vivid and Educational Exhibition of Works by Andy Warhol on View at Cleve Carney Museum of Art
By GINNY VAN ALYEA
Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop/Works from the Bank of America Collection opened last week in suburban Glen Ellyn at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art. Typically this is the time of year when the museum opens its annual major exhibition to draw art collectors, supporters and others west of the city to this mighty museum that is part of the College of DuPage.
The Warhol Exhibition includes 94 works from from the Bank of America Collection on loan through Bank of America’s Art in our Communities program. Spanning multiple floors and even spilling into an exterior courtyard/lawn space, there are over 11,000 sq. ft. of interactive experiences including a Biographical exhibit, Video installation, 150+ photos taken by Warhol, Children’s Print Factory, Studio 54 experience and a Central Park-inspired outdoor space where you can sip your coffee in a special Warhol exhibit themed tumbler.
The core of the exhibition is the collection of Bank of America, but all around the works displayed in the museum's main gallery space there are biographical sections that discuss the span of Warhol's life and the arc of his phenomenal career, from his childhood in Pittsburgh to when he encountered inspirational artist contemporaries like Claes Oldenburg, to why he started Interview magazine (to curry favor and proximity with celebrities) to what led him to create The Factory. Along the way helpful wall-stickers accompany text and illustrate timelines and decades. Some works of art have also been created by artists living today who continue to be inspired by Warhol, such as a tower of Brillo-like boxes and a wall installation of famous residents of DuPage County (Tom Skilling, Jim Belushi, and Jeopardy's James Holzhouer, among many others) that is part of The DuPage Warhol Pop Art Challenge
The children's section is also back. I enjoyed this area with my children when we visited the Frida Kahlo exhibition two years ago. There is no end to the inspiration here and there are lots of fun art materials just at the right level for a creative child.
The exhibition is up until September 3, and there are dozens of related programs and talks taking place throughout the summer, both at the museum and in the area.
Tickets, programs and additional information may be found here.