At The Intersection of Art and Design: RNDD at 10

RNDD Members in front of an Art Walk vignette.

By CGN STAFF



Fine art and residential design are symbiotic. An industry group that has managed to conjure the magic of design and art for a decade is the River North Design District. With more than 90 members, and even a podcast, RNDD has been serving the designer community as well as partnering with area galleries and artists since its founding in 2013.

RNDD member Doug Van Tress says, “Golden Triangle was on board from the beginning. RNDD is the only group that brings every one together – the big showrooms, the small shops, the designers, the contractors and artisans. Now we share, learn and show. And we have really great parties. We have a good time together, and the world of beauty is fun and interesting.”

A Golden Triangle vignette.

The collective interest of the art and design world is a tide that lifts all boats. Oscar Tatosian, President Oscar Isberian Rugs Inc., is another member and advocate of Chicago’s place atop the global creative landscape. “RNDD brings together creative, passionate and enterprising people,” he says, “beautifying homes and offices while reenforcing Chicago as a World-Class leader of design. I’m proud and optimistic for our City.”

The most visible, and anticipated, embodiment of RNDD’s commitment to design and art is the annual River North Fall Gallery Walk. This year the walk, presented by Daniel Kinkade Fine Art, takes place on September 8 in 19 locations throughout River North, and features 26 artists and 17 designer vignettes.

The walk is free and open to the public, except for the after party (hosted by LG Group). Showrooms have extended hours on September 8. Vignettes are on display until October 10. Details, maps and tickets at rivernorthdesigndistrict.com

Guests looking to make a weekend out of it can also take advantage of a special discounted rate at the nearby 21c Museum Hotel too!