CGN Art World Recap: 9/12/23

National Museum of Mexican Art Unveils New Mural Created with Chicago Bulls

The Museum's youth initiative, Yollocalli Arts Reach unveiled a new mural in partnership with the Chicago Bulls! Youth from Yollocalli’s Street Art Program participants spent the summer alongside their teaching artist, Mario Mena designing and painting a mural with an uplifting message that celebrates Mexican culture. The mural is located at 1859 W. 19th St.

Plans for Lakeview Arts Include Art Spaces Called 'Alleries'

With a new master plan, neighborhood groups are hoping to improve Lakeview and Roscoe Village by adding more art and advocating for projects that cater to pedestrians.

Throughout the past year, the Lakeview and Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce surveyed more than 700 residents and 65 business owners to develop a master plan that will help guide development for the next decade.

One way neighbors hope to add more public art to the area is by turning alleys into art galleries, called “alleries,” particularly along Lincoln Avenue. Planners envision business owners would donate their back walls to display art and allow the alley space to be used for community events.

Via Block Club

RNDD Releases Latest Art and Design Podcast

A new episode of Design District is out now. In this episode of Design District, RNDD sits down to chat with Cristina Dordas, National Commercial Sales Manager at Roca Tile USA, Jennie Bishop, Principal and Founder of interior design firm Studio Gild and Zach Pruitt, Design Channel Manager of JC Licht. Listen in as we talk about trends in wall surfaces.

Listen here

Fine Line Creative Arts Center Hosts 'Orb Hunt' for Art Objects

Fine Line Creative Arts Center has teamed up with the Forest Preserve District of Kane County on an Orb Hunt in the forest preserve, hiding hand-crafted glass and ceramic orbs on the grounds at Fine Line and at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve.

Visitors are invited to walk or bike around both locations and find one of these orbs. If you are lucky enough to find an orb, it's yours to keep, but we ask that you only keep ONE orb please. If you find another orb, leave it where it is to be found by another seeker.

