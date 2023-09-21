New Exhibitions Open Sept 21 - 23: Part I

Gregg Bordowitz: Tetragrammaton

Opening: Thursday, September 21, 6 – 8 pm

Corbett vs. Dempsey

Corbett vs. Dempsey is honored to present Gregg Bordowitz, Tetragrammaton, featuring a selection of recent monotypes. This is CvsD’s first exhibition with Bordowitz and is the artist’s debut in a commercial gallery.

Scottish Artist: Frances Lightbound, Tectonics

Opening: Thursday, September 21, 5:30 – 7:30 pm

John David Mooney Foundation

Tectonics is about things in process; objects out of place and/or out of time. About buildings as condensations of human and non-human activity. About navigating tides of sensation while being occasionally anchored to islands of familiarity; about objects and spaces that rhyme.

Day of an Affair: Owen Spryszak

Opening: Thursday, September 21, 7 – 10 pm

T.F. Projects and The Dime

Ruth Duckworth: Life As a Unity

Opening: Thursday, September 21, 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Smart Museum of Art

The Smart Museum of Art presents the first monographic museum exhibition devoted to Ruth Duckworth in nearly twenty years, foregrounding the artist’s sculptural production across a prolific period in Chicago and at the University of Chicago.

Sequence of a Dream

Opening: Friday, September 22, 5 – 7 pm

Chicago Printmakers Collaborative

Featuring work by Kouki Tsuritani, Kumi Obata, and Alberto Cruz