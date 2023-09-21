New Exhibitions Open Sept 21 - 23: Part II

Letters, Lost Series by Drago

Opening: Friday, September 22, 7 – 10 pm

T. Mari Gallery

Drago captures the moment in time, his thoughts, and who he is as an artist. His focus is to express the beauty and create what inspires him like the innocence of a hug or a feeling from a kiss. Everything he produces resonates with an inner conception, a passionate introspection. What he designs is personal, innocent, and unrestrained.

Under the Cherry Moon: Solo exhibition by Chicago artist Ashkon Haidari

Opening: Friday, September 22, 5 – 9 pm

Povos Gallery

Drawing on a deep relationship with ancient history as well as his Persian heritage, Ashkon tells contemporary stories. In layered spaces that reference centuries of graphic art, he contributes uniquely to the legacy of surrealism.

Ben Stone: Sports!

Opening: Saturday, September 23, 5 – 8 pm

(northern) Western Exhibitions

A survey of Ben Stone’s athletics-themed work, SPORTS! opens at our second location, (northern) Western Exhibitions, in Skokie, Illinois with a free public reception on Saturday, September 23, from 5 to 8pm. Gallery hours at nWX are Wednesday to Saturday, 12-6pm and Sundays 12-4pm. The show will be accompanied by an essay by Abraham Ritchie.

Bruno Surdo: Tree Spirits

Opening: Saturday, September 23, 2 – 5 pm

PAGODA RED

We are thrilled to announce that Bruno Surdo, the acclaimed painter and teacher, will be exhibiting for the first time at PAGODA RED.

TREE SPIRITS is a recent body of work that manifests Surdo's mastery of classical portraiture in the deeply personal twists and turns of burls and branches.

Janet Trierweiler

Opening: Saturday, September 23, 6 – 9 pm

Blue Moon Gallery

Janet’s work is in collections worldwide. Collectors include: Northwestern University, The Illinois Institute of Art and Fifield Companies. Her work has been featured in Voyage Chicago, Chicago Tribune, Evanston Magazine, Sheridan Road Magazine and Northwestern News.