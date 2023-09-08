New Exhibitions Open Sept 9 & 10

September 9

Danny J Martinez (aka Van Dam One) "Leopard Brains" Solo Show

Vertical Gallery

Opening: Saturday, Sep 9, 12 – 5 pm

Sep 9 – 30 • West Town

‘Leopard Brains,’ features more than two dozen new paintings and sketches, all exquisitely rendered in Martinez’s colorful pop-surrealist style.

Cameron Spratley: Violets and Daisies

M. LeBlanc

Sep 9 – Oct 29 • Logan Square

M. LeBlanc is proud to present its second solo exhibition with Richmond-born, Chicago-based Cameron Spratley, Titled ‘Violets and Daisies’, the exhibition brings together a body of work Spratley has been developing over the past two years.

Deborah Maris Lader – The Air & Water Show

Bert Green Fine Art

Opening: Saturday, Sep 9, 3 – 5 pm

Thru Sep 30 • Michigan Ave. / The Loop

Deborah Maris Lader is the founder and director of the Chicago Printmakers Collaborative. She makes prints, drawings, and mixed media artworks, primarily driven by representational styles but with an eye for experimentation. Thematically, her diverse output emphasizes the fragility of life, while celebrating it at the same time. This show is a selection of many years of her printmaking, some of which utilizes non-traditional materials and methods.

Ghosts of Displacement

Opening: Saturday, Sep 9, 5 – 7 pm

Sep 9 – Oct 1 • Evanston

Perspective Photo Gallery

This poignant series delves into the artist's family history, where the echoes of displacement and survival resonate deeply. Through her exploration of photographs, papers, and cherished objects carried by her family across an ocean, Frangos enters a profound connection with the ghosts of the displaced. In each composition, she seeks communion with these spectral figures, honoring their legacy while sharing a post-war migrant experience that resonates with countless others. The series serves as a reminder of the profound impact our family histories have on shaping who we are today.

Closing Celebration for Weinberg/Newton Gallery

Weinberg/Newton Gallery

Saturday, Sep 9, 6 – 9 pm • River West

Join the gallery for a celebratory closing party to commemorate the hard work and creativity of the Weinberg/Newton Gallery team and the numerous exhibiting artists, who worked hard to engage the Chicago community through a wide range of social justice issues through art.



Food and refreshments will be served.



Kaveri Raina : Songs of silence, yet bluebirds hum

PATRON

Opening: Saturday, Sep 9, 5 – 7:30 pm

Sep 9 – Nov 4 • West Town

Kaveri Raina’s multilayered paintings emerge from the artist's unique approach to narrative construction; a performed collection of gestures and events that evoke a chorus of abstraction coiled through the threads of visual storytelling. While referencing various sources of imagery from the personal to the art historical, her visual language of recurring, abstract forms are culled from a net of art history, cinema, and fantasy. Painted entirely on heavy, pigmented burlap, Raina transforms the agrarian material into a diaphanous screen across and through which she pours and contours acrylic paint that is then further obfuscated through layers of loose graphite, oil paint, and pastel. Visible on both sides of the porous, rough fabric, the compositions appear as fleeting, momentary constellations of information.

September 10

Scott Wolniak: Crosscurrents

Goldfinch

Opening: Sunday, Sep 10, 2 – 5 pm

Sep 10 – Oct 21 • East Garfield Park

Wolniak's newest paintings can be seen as outward projections of interior spaces, manifesting the artist’s interest in the ways that abstraction can convey a sense of rhythm, transformation, groundlessness, and internal movement. These lively, densely-layered works oscillate between their indexical, physical surfaces and illusory fields of depth, cultivating a non-objective visual language that embodies the energy of natural phenomena, without explicitly depicting it.

