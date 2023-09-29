The African American Arts Alliance of Chicago presents Black Arts Month in October

CHICAGO (September 22, 2023)—Next month, the nonprofit African American Arts Alliance of Chicago presents its Black Arts Month programming, a series of free public events highlighting Black artists from across Chicago, Monday evenings at 7 p.m. from October 9 through October 23, 2023. Advance registration isrequired for all events, and is free with a suggested donation of $15, at www.aaaachicago.org.

Public programs for Black Arts Month will be held across the city, celebrating and featuring Black artists across artistic disciplines during each event in a series of performances and presentations:

Monday, October 9 from 7-9 p.m.

Black Arts Month Kick-off and North Side Convening at Black Ensemble Theater

4450 N. Clark Street, Chicago

Featured artists: Black Ensemble Theater and Red Clay Dance Company

Monday, October 16 from 7-9 p.m.

Black Arts Month South Side Convening at Retreat at Currency Exchange

305 E. Garfield Boulevard, Chicago

Hosted by Melissa Duprey

An evening celebrating Black storytelling across genres through digital media with a panel discussion facilitated by Troy Pryor and a post-event celebration featuring DJ Rae Chardonnay

Featured artists: Growing Concerns Poetry Collective, Congo Square Theatre, LaTaryion Perry/Missed Turn Productions and Lo Williams

Monday, October 23 from 7-9 p.m.

Black Arts Month West Side Convening at Muse Coffee Studio

747 S. Western Avenue, Chicago

Hosted by Melissa Duprey

An evening celebrating Black storytelling through theater, poetry, film, and dance and a post-event celebration featuring DJ Rae Chardonnay

Featured artists: Perceptions Theatre, Enneréssa LaNette Davis, Mckenzie Chinn, Jamal “Litebulb” Oliver

Registration for new individual, organizational, and affiliate memberships is now open, and all new members who register by October 31, 2023, will receive 15% off their Alliance membership fee. More information, including member benefits, is available at www.aaaachicago.org.





About the African American Arts Alliance

Founded in 1997 by a group of Chicago’s leading African American artists and arts organizations, the African American Arts Alliance of Chicago is a nonprofit service organization dedicated to supporting and promoting Black excellence within the performing, visual, literary, technical and design art forms. The Alliance has worked to increase interaction, communication and collaboration within the Black arts community to promote the continuing development of organizations and individual artists, as well as highlighting their accomplishments through its annual Black Excellence Awards. For more information, visit www.aaaachicago.org.