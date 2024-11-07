CGN Art World Recap: 11/4/24

Judy Ledgerwood, Inner Vision at Manneken Press



Manneken Press Has Been Accepted for Membership in the International Fine Print Dealers Association.

The IFPDA is the preeminent international membership organization for publishers and galleries specializing in prints and editions. The IFPDA was founded in 1987 by a small group of art dealers specializing in prints. The IFPDA has includes 150 elected members in 17 countries. The expertise embodied in IFPDA’s membership ranges from old master and modern to contemporary prints and publishers of prints.

Through its network, online presence, and public programs, the IFPDA fosters knowledge and stimulates discussion about collecting prints in the public sphere and the global art community. The IFPDA Print Fair, held annually in New York City, is the largest and most celebrated art fair dedicated to the artistic medium of printmaking.

Manneken Press is a fine art publisher, based in Bloomington, IL, producing original, limited edition and unique prints, portfolios and artist’s books by significant contemporary artists. Founded in 2000 by owner/operators Jonathan Higgins and Sarah Smelser, Manneken Press has established a reputation as a leading fine art press. Manneken has worked with a range of American and international artists to create a unique body of contemporary prints, and currently represent more than 30 artists.

Zoe Minzenberger and Fawn Penn

The Digs Chicago and Povos Gallery Featured in SAIC Magazine

• The Digs Shapes Chicago Ceramics

Founded in 2020 by alums Zoe Minzenberger (BA 2020) and Fawn Penn (BFA 2020), The Digs Chicago has become a pillar in the local ceramics scene.

• Emerging Together: How Povos Gallery is Building a Cultural Space for Young Artists

You’ll find white walls, expansive floor space, no titling or artist statements, artwork set in constructed niches and corners and sectional walls—like kerning on a page—to invite you to give your time to each individual piece.

U. Chicago to Host CAMPAIGN: A Celebration of Pope.L

The Division of the Humanities at The University of Chicago is hosting CAMPAIGN: A Celebration of Pope.L, a public event to commemorate the artist's legacy on November 10 and 11.

An artist & teacher for over a decade in the city of Chicago, Pope.L touched countless lives in big and small ways with his insight, generosity, kindness, and creative vision. Whether you were a student, fan, friend, or colleague, we know that Pope.L was incredibly important to a broad and diverse community. To learn more about Pope.L’s career at The University of Chicago, visit here.

Free and open to the public, the University invites everyone to join for all or part of this two-day commemoration to celebrate this singular artist whose work inspired so many. Events will take place at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts and Midway Studios at The University of Chicago.

See the schedule and RSVP

Art Institute of Chicago opens its first-ever Korean gallery

Yeonsoo Chee likes small spaces — they focus the mind, make it harder to be distracted, she says.

Good thing, because for the last four years, Chee has been working with a space about the size of a cramped two-bedroom condo. It might be easy for a visitor to the Art institute of Chicago to overlook.

Yeonsoo Chee hopes you won’t. It’s the museum’s first gallery dedicated solely to Korean arts — works from the permanent collection (as well as some on loan), dating from from the 5th century to the present.

Via Chicago Sun-Time