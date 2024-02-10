Previews

New Exhibitions Open February 7 - 10

Poetry of Sculpture: works by a selection of artists from Chicago Sculpture International

Opening: Wednesday, February 7, 11 am – 1:30 pm

Christopher Art Gallery at Prairie State College

 

 

 

Kevin Riordan: Attempted City

Opening: Friday, February 9, 7 – 10 pm

Firecat Projects

 

 

 

Poetry is a Place

Opening: Friday, February 9, 6 – 8 pm

Istituto Italiano di Cultura

 

 

 

What We Leave Behind

Opening: Saturday, February 10, 1 – 3 pm

OS Projects

 

 

 

Town and Country

Opening: Sunday, February 11, 1 – 4 pm

Evanston Art Center

 

 

 

Valentine's Day Event

Saturday, February 10, 12 – 5 pm

Pistachios Contemporary Art Jewelry and Objects

 

 

 

Comics On The Radio!

Saturday, February 10, 6 – 10 pm

Agitator Artist Collective

 

 

