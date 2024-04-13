Collecting Inspiration: How to Find What You Want to Live With

Pictured from left: a post by Manish Nai; right of the fireplace is a work by Michael Rakowitz. In the fireplace is a neon installation by Jason Pickleman. Painting above the fireplace by Hugh Kappel. Sculpture by Jeffrey Gibson. Table, Yves Klein.

CGN recently interviewed collectors Sundeep Mullangi and Trisssa Babrowski about their passion for art and for supporting local artists and art spaces. In addition to sharing the story of their own collection, they offered some advice to anyone interested in starting their own collection.

To read the full interview click here.

– GV

By Bianca Bova

CGN: What advice do you have for those who want to begin collecting?

Sundeep Mullangi: Understand that if you’re interested in collecting art, no matter who you are, there is an entry point for you. There is no set pattern or formula because it is so personal to each individual. For us and many of our friends, art collecting is an integral part of our whole life. General curiosity is so important. If something catches your attention, follow it, regardless of if it’s something you can acquire. Go figure out what this individual artist is trying to do, and then see how they are doing it, and then understand how that fits in their practice. Once you do that, you’re going to be hooked, you’re always going to want to look at more, to learn more.

Trissa Babrowski: Be fearless. Trust your instincts. There is no wrong way to approach collecting, there’s really no wrong answer. Artists and galleries, especially in Chicago, are very open to engaging with people at all levels of experience and understanding of art. I find people are very much interested in having conversations, developing connections and relationships, and helping you to expand your knowledge base. Just go in, be open to learning, and be open to talking to people. And always, always go with your gut – if you respond to a piece, if it feels right, then it probably is.

A painting by Judy Legerwood (left). A spill painting by Tony Tasset (right)



This miniature duet by Lilliana Porter is mounted between two door frames. Trissa says every time she passes it she considers the figures having a conversation.

