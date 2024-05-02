Previews

New Exhibitions May 1 - 4 (Part I)

Laurie Victor Kay: Intersections

Opening: Wednesday, May 8, 5 – 7 pm

Anne Loucks Gallery

 

 

 

Lyn Tietz: Scenes of Nature

Opening: Sunday, May 5, 1 – 3 pm

Gallery Seven

 

 

 

Senior Capstone Exhibition

Opening: Thursday, May 2, 7 – 9 pm

Wadsworth Family Gallery at Lewis University

 

 

 

Student Perspectives

Exhibition begins May 2

Perspective Photo Gallery

 

 

 

Chryssa & New York

Exhibition begins May 3

Wrightwood 659

 

 

 

Dominick Di Meo: Torsoscape

Opening: Friday, May 3, 6 – 8 pm

Corbett vs. Dempsey

 

 

 

William Villalongo: Myths and Migrations

Exhibition begins May 3

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA)

 

 

 

 

Ceres Gallery New York/ ARC Gallery Chicago

Opening: Friday, May 3, 5 – 8 pm

ARC Gallery

 

 

 

Adam Siegel: Works

Exhibition begins May 3

The Art Center Highland Park

 

 

 

