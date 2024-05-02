New Exhibitions May 1 - 4 (Part I)
Laurie Victor Kay: Intersections
Opening: Wednesday, May 8, 5 – 7 pm
Anne Loucks Gallery
Opening: Sunday, May 5, 1 – 3 pm
Gallery Seven
Opening: Thursday, May 2, 7 – 9 pm
Wadsworth Family Gallery at Lewis University
Exhibition begins May 2
Perspective Photo Gallery
Exhibition begins May 3
Wrightwood 659
Opening: Friday, May 3, 6 – 8 pm
Corbett vs. Dempsey
William Villalongo: Myths and Migrations
Exhibition begins May 3
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA)
Ceres Gallery New York/ ARC Gallery Chicago
Opening: Friday, May 3, 5 – 8 pm
ARC Gallery
Exhibition begins May 3
The Art Center Highland Park