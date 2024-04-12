What Chicago Galleries Are Bringing to EXPO CHICAGO: PART 1

This year's EXPO CHICAGO will feature 170 galleries from around the world – from Paris to to Cape Town to Seoul. Several exhibiting galleries also operate close to home all year round, and in recognition of the special programming that these Chicago and regional galleries are exhibiting this weekend, we have a short wrap–up below.

We are listing booth numbers if we know them in advance of the fair. Please double check booth details as you are able.

– CGN Staff

Judy Ledgerwood: Field Flowers, 2020, monotype.

Manneken Press

Booth #472

Manneken Press will participate as part of Editions + Books, a distinct gallery section which features artist books, editions and multiples. Manneken will feature works by Matt Magee, Philip Van Keuren, Sarah Smelser, Judy Ledgerwood and others.

Ebony G. Patterson, …bent… and rippled in the swallow….submitting to ….an ending, 2023. Digital print on archival watercolor paper with hand-cut and torn elements, construction paper, and plastic, mounted on wallpaper. 86 x 107 x 16 in

moniquemeloche

Booth #313

moniquemeloche will present a curated selection of works by Luke Agada, Candida Alvarez, Sanford Biggers, Antonius-Tín Bui, David Antonio Cruz, Yvette Mayorga, Lavar Munroe, Maia Cruz Palileo, Ebony G. Patterson, Cheryl Pope, David Shrobe, Arvie Smith, Shinique Smith, and Jake Troyli.

Several of the gallery's artists will be participating in EXPO's programming as well. A highlight will be:

For Freedoms | Art Making and the Social Change Stage: Curating Civic Listening Through Art Identities

Antonius-Tín Bui, Shinique Smith, Jake Troyli and Lisa Lee, moderated by Toni Anderson

Thursday, April 11, 2-3 pm on the /Dialogues Stage

Roger Brown, Visit the Oregon Coast, 1979, oil on canvas with taxidermy seagulls, 72 x 54 x 12 inches.



Corbett vs Dempsey

Booth #237

The gallery will present a multifarious mix of artists from its program. On the front line, the booth will feature major works by four of Chicago's greatest sculptors: H.C. Westermann, Joseph Goto, Diane Simpson, and Richard Rezac. Roger Brown's incredible 1979 hybrid Visit the Oregon Coast bridges second and third dimensions, with a shelf of taxidermied seabirds. As always, painting occupies a central position in the gallery's pantheon, and this year is no exception, with new work in several media by Ellen Berkenblit, Brian Calvin, Gabrielle Garland, Magalie Guérin, Roscoe Mitchell, Lui Shtini, Omar Velázquez, and Molly Zuckerman-Hartung. Spotlight sections will present paintings by Karl Wirsum (concurrent with his dual New York exhibitions), Nicole Eisenman and Rebecca Morris (proximate to their sequential shows at the MCA Chicago), Ted Halkin (in anticipation of his upcoming show at the Art Institute of Chicago), and the indomitable 98-year-old Dominick Di Meo (in anticipation of his upcoming gallery show at CvsD).

*The gallery is also participating in Barely Fair this weekend and will present a suite of exquisite pocket-sized paintings by Rebecca Shore. These works feature a variety of subject matter: landscapes, still lives and interiors, each constructed from a particular perspective. Highly refined with attention to detail throughout the image, Shore's works are animated by the phenomena of daily life.

Converso Modern



CONVERSO MODERN

Booth #

CONVERSO, based in Chicago since the mid-90s, has become one of America’s most prominent dealers of modern furnishings and objects. Known for highlighting furniture by architects, rare prototypes, and limited-editions that attract attention from collectors and designers alike, their booth at EXPO will offer collectors much to covet.



Les Enluminures

Booth #343

Les Enluminures is enthusiastic to showcase 11 timeless, extraordinary works by exceptionally skilled artists. The exhibition features ten exceptionally rare, manuscripts. Essentially panel painting in book form, their quality is on par with (and in some cases originating from) that expected from royal collections. This group is crowned by a Renaissance necklace, wholly original. Its ageless design is a veritable technical tour de force.



Raphaël Barontini, Au Balcon du Palais Sans-Soucis, 2024. Courtesy of the artist and Mariane Ibrahim



Mariane Ibrahim Gallery

Booth #203

Mariane Ibrahim will unveil a solo presentation of artist Raphaël Barontini at EXPO CHICAGO.

Barontini will also be featured in a citywide collaborative public art initiative between EXPO CHICAGO and the City of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) in collaboration with the Chicago Digital Network to exhibit artwork on all CDN billboards and City Information Panels "CIPs" in the Central Business District from April 1—21, 2024. Participants included both emerging and established artists from Chicago and around the world.

Anna Kunz, Mock Orange, acrylic on canvas, 2024, 60 x 66 inches, signed, dated and titled verso



McCormick Gallery

Booth #271

This is Tom McCormick's 40th year at the art fair - he first packed up his truck to participate when John Wilson was running Art Expo in the 1980s. This year his booth will feature many gallery artists, including Anna Kunz, Pooja Pitte, Kim Piotrowski, Gwen Yen Chiu, John Santoro, Michael Hedges and Janis Kanter. The gallery will also exhibit works by artists whose estates the gallery represents: Richard Hunt, Perle Fine, Mary Abbott, Melville Price and Jan Matulka.

The EXPO CHGO ONLINE viewing room is also on view now and connects you digitally with exhibitors and allows you to view the artworks on display at the fair in advance of the opening. Accessible only until Friday, April 19 at 9:00pm CT, the online viewing room is the place to learn more about exhibitors, discover highlights you might have missed, and contact the galleries.

BROWSE EXPO CHGO ONLINE – Powered by Artnav

CGN will cover the Special Exhibitions participants in another post.