What Chicago Galleries Are Bringing to EXPO CHICAGO: PART 3

This year's EXPO CHICAGO features 170 galleries from around the world – from Paris to to Cape Town to Seoul. Several exhibiting galleries also operate close to home all year round, and in recognition of the special programming that these Chicago and regional galleries are exhibiting this weekend, we have a short wrap–up below.

THE MISSION PROJECTS

Booth #115

Part of EXPOSURE at EXPO Chicago, The Mission Project is presenting a solo booth this year, featuring new work by Peruvian artist Kenji Nakama. A native of Lima, Nakama made his U.S. debut in a group exhibition last spring at THE RESIDENCE. This presentation will be his first solo exhibition in the United States.



Selected work from two of Nakama’s most recent series, Folding Studies and Exhaled Series, will be presented. These compositions are made of manipulated strips of blank white paper. Some are representational – from Warhol’s iconic image of Marilyn Monroe to Van Gogh’s self-portrait – and some are abstract, but all elicit a sense of movement, the gestures of brushstrokes, or the illusion of oil paint dragging on a surface.



F.L. Braswell Fine Art

Booth #377

F.L Braswell Fine Art is a private dealership focusing on modern and contemporary art by European and American artists. Based in Chicago, Illinois and founded in 2000, areas of specialty include original prints, works on paper and abstract art from the 1930s to present. The gallery is part of Editions + Books at EXPO.

Povos

Booth #421

This is the gallery's first time at EXPO, and it is featuring the work of Ashton Hadari and William Schaeuble. Offsite the gallery will open its second, downtown location on Friday, April 12 with a show of gallery artists as well.

Volume Gallery

Booth #232

Volume is showcasing works by several gallery artists, from Matt Paweski to Luftwerk to Christy Matson (Matson's solo show opens Friday at the gallery in West Town).



Chicago Printmakers Collaborative

Booth #376

CPC is featuring many working printmakers in their booth this year and that means there is a lot of work to browse. In addition to what's hanging on the walls there are many more works you can flip through, many affordably priced and worth a look especially if you are a new or aspiring collector. The gallery is showcasing Chicago galleries as well as printmakers from around the country.



Bert Green Fine Art

Booth #375

Part of Editions and Books, the gallery is featuring a full selection of published prints, including the public debut of 4 new editions. One of the editioned works is a wooden toy gun by Mac Pierce, sold in an edition of 6. Other editions are by Mark Wagner and Industry of the Ordinary.

MICKEY

Booth #430

The gallery will be showing artists Ryan Nault & Amy Stober. At the gallery's West Town location they are holding special hours during EXPO: Friday: 5-8pm with many other galleries around the city, and Saturday/Sunday: 12-6pm.

AMFM

Booth #430

Black artists, Erin LeAnn Mitchell, Erol Scott Harris, Kelvin Kweku Haizel, Lola Ayisha Ogbara, and Modou Dieng Yacine. Mitchell, Harris, Haizel, Ogbara, and Yacine explore the domestics of home, time, architecture, and interiority through the use of the body and figure in their work through abstraction, sculpture, painting, and textile.

