When the Fair Comes to Town: EXPO Chicago and Beyond

Entering its eleventh year as a leading international art fair, EXPO CHICAGO, The International Exposition of Contemporary and Modern Art will host 170 leading international exhibitors for its 2024 edition in Navy Pier’s Festival Hall, presented alongside one of the highest quality platforms for global contemporary art and culture.

The exposition draws upon the city’s rich history as a vibrant international cultural destination, while engaging the region’s contemporary art community and collector base. The 2024 edition of EXPO CHICAGO will present various programs and events throughout Chicago during EXPO ART WEEK (April 8–14, 2024).

Following are some programming highlights to watch for both onsite and throughout the city this April.

– GV

Chance the Rapper. Photo: Courtesy of Keeley Parenteau.

Presented in partnership with the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC), /Dialogues brings together leading curators, artists, designers, and arts professionals for a series of panel discussions. A keynote discussion with Chance the Rapper, Asma Naeem Ph.D. (Baltimore Museum of Art) and Nate Freeman (Vanity Fair) on hip hop and its contributions to contemporary art takes place Thursday, April 11, 7-8pm.

Throughout the run of the exposition, visitors attending /Dialogues programs and film screenings will be able to lounge within the Soho House Snug, a community area provided in collaboration with Soho House Chicago.

View the full /Dialogues lineup here.

*

New Monuments | Chicago by Brendan Fernandes is a public intervention at the General John Alexander Logan Monument in Grant Park and part of IN/SITU Outside. Envisioned as the first in a series of interventions engaging monuments internationally, it features a sculptural installation composed of scaffolding surrounding the monument, marking the space as “in transition”; a durational performance on April 12 from 7:00–10:00pm; and public hours on April 10–13 from 11:00am–5:00pm, during which audiences are invited to respond to Fernandes’ prompt about their visions for new monuments. Responses will be displayed to illustrate this communal moment of self-expression, social engagement, and critical dialogue around the history and current state of monuments in Chicago, and beyond.

Performance on April 12 from 7:00–10:00pm

Public hours on April 10–13 from 11:00am–5:00pm

Logan Monument in Grant Park, S. Michigan Ave & E. 9th St.

*

Charles Arnoldi, Ellipse II, (2020), Edition of 30, Wood Block. Sheet Size: 129cm × 115cm. €3,750.00

Exhibiting as part of EDITIONS + BOOKS at EXPO this year, Stoney Road Press was established in Dublin in 2001 and is known for collaborating with Irish and International artists in the production of fine art prints, exhibiting them at international art fairs with the assistance of Culture Ireland.

Editions + Books showcases a cross-section of established and emerging artists. From limited editions to publications, the exhibitors offer a diverse array of print media and object-based practices that span across photography, sculpture, and monographs, and other multiples.

*

OVERRIDE | A Billboard Project, 2024. Judy Ledgerwood, Jaywalking, 2022. Courtesy of the artist and Rhona Hoffman Gallery.

OVERRIDE | A Billboard Project is a citywide collaborative public art initiative between EXPO CHICAGO and the City of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) in collaboration with the Chicago Digital Network to exhibit artwork on all CDN billboards and City Information Panels "CIPs" in the Central Business District from April 1—21, 2024. Participants included both emerging and established artists from Chicago and around the world. Placing artwork within this public context and the broader presentation of billboard advertising, OVERRIDE takes its name from industry terminology referring to the continuation of an outdoor advertising program beyond a contracted period. Fully integrated into the language of advertising and local familiar signage, each of the works included within the OVERRIDE program present the opportunity for local and international artists to intercept and push the boundaries of how visual culture is disseminated in our increasingly image-based environment.

Building upon the City of Chicago and DCASE’s longstanding commitment to public art, OVERRIDE provides EXPO CHICAGO a key opportunity beyond Navy Pier to showcase works by leading international artists in neighborhoods throughout the city.

Eddie Martinez, Half Stepping Hot Stepper and Untitled, on-view April 5–August 25, 2024 at Compass Rose | Navy Pier as part of IN/SITU Outside.

For tickets click here

Hours and tour times are below.

VIP PREVIEW

Th, April 11 | 12:00noon – 9:00pm – By Invitation Only

OPENING NIGHT OF EXPO CHICAGO

Th, April 11 | 6:00–9:00pm – Limited Availability

GENERAL ADMISSION

Friday, April 12 | 11:00am – 7:00pm

Saturday, April 13 | 11:00am – 7:00pm

Sunday, April 14 | 11:00am – 6:00pm

TOURS

Guided tours led by museum educators and other arts professionals. 60 minutes. +$30

Friday April 12 @ 1:00pm and 3:00pm

Saturday April 13 @ 1:00pm and 3:00pm

Sunday April 14 @ 1:00pm.

• Also: Art Encounter’s International Highlights tour explores work by leading artists from Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa as well as New York and Los Angeles. 90 minutes. +$40

EXPOCHICAGO.COM