Gallery Drive-Bys: Spring 2024

Here is a glimpse at what’s new and notable in a few area spaces, from River North to the Chicago suburbs, this year. –CGN

Dugald MacInnes, Detachment, 2026, Scottish slate, 16 x 16”

The Gallery of Contemporary Mosaics (GoCM) exhibits internationally renowned masters, emerging and established contemporary mosaic artists. Affiliated with The Chicago Mosaic School, GoCM provides a space for artists to exhibit as well as create in a state of the art facility. In addition to a storefront gallery, you’ll find a shop onsite with small works of mosaic art as well as mosaic-making kits and supplies for artists of every level.

1127 W. Granville (Edgewater)

gallerygocm.com

SoNa Chicago opened in May 2023 just “South of North Avenue” (SoNa) on Ashland Avenue. The gallery azfeatures a wide variety of art – paintings, prints, sculpture, photography, collages, ceramics, jewelry and textiles– and has a programmatic focus on Chicago artists. SoNa frequently hosts gallery talks and weekend receptions.

1527 N. Ashland (Wicker Park/Bucktown)

sonachicagoart.com

Gallery Victor, founded by Victor Armendariz, opened in 2017 after Armendariz had been a director at Ann Nathan Gallery for many years. Today the gallery is a River North anchor, having recently expanded into the corner space at 300 W. Superior. The gallery offers work by established and emerging artists and focuses on figurative art, Realism and Studio Furniture. Prior to opening his eponymous gallery, Victor worked alongside Ann Nathan at her gallery down the street for many years. Nathan just passed away on May 5.

300 W. Superior (River North)

galleryvictor.com