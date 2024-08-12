Raclin Murphy Museum of Art and Jaume Plensa Work Are Part of New Arts District in Indiana

The main entrance to the Raclin Murphy Museum of Art features a work by Jaume Plensa (Spanish, b. 1955), Endless, 2023, Stainless Steel, 432 inches, Gift of Charles S. Hayes ND’65

Located at the University of Notre Dame, and featuring a tower of stainless steel by Jaume Plensa, the Raclin Murphy is part of a growing arts center in Indiana.

The Raclin Murphy Museum of Art opened in late 2023 at the University of Notre Dame and is part of a new arts district on the south end of campus adjoning the greater community. Newly built, but in a classical tradition, the museum offers 23 themed galleries and a collection of more than 30,000 works of art, one of the oldest and largest academic troves in the country. The Raclin Murphy will also host rotating exhibitions. At 70,000 square feet, the $66 million museum is the first phase of what is ultimately to become a 132,000-square-foot museum complex.

Nearby is the nine-acre Charles B. Hayes Family Sculpture Park, which celebrates the natural environment of the region with an array of native plantings and grasses. An outdoor extension of the Museum that is open year-round, the park contains major works by Deborah Butterfield, Anthony Caro, Beverly Pepper, and George Rickey, among others.

A 36-foot commissioned sculpture by Jaume Plensa, titled Endless, welcomes visitors to Raclin Murphy, a soaring signal of this new institution’s commitment to contemporary art and all that it can do to foster creativity and culture at Notre Dame and well beyond.

100 St. André Way, University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, IN 46556

raclinmurphymuseum.nd.edu