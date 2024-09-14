Process/Process: A New Print/Publishing Venture with an Eye on the Future

By GINNY VAN ALYEA

Last week Jessica Cochran and Angie Lennard hosted a lively launch for their new print/publishing venture, called Process/Process

The launch party took place in West Town at 1821 W Hubbard, where Process/Process will operate, with many area collectors, dealers, curators and artists in attendance. Five new print collaborations were also on display. As Cochran shared with CGN, "We are going to be working with artists to make and sell limited edition prints, and our inaugural portfolio (half of which just debuted) features Michelle Grabner, Candida Alvarez, Kay Rosen, Alberto Aguilar, and many others." She cited Chicago's Anchor Graphics as a model for what Process/Process hopes to do.

Process/Process invites artists to make new artworks that adapt the material, aesthetic, and critical possibilities of printmaking. By moving the ideas and processes that drive an artist's practice into the realm of the printed edition, Process/Process enables artists to develop exploratory new works. All projects are close collaborations between the artist, Angee Lennard, printer, and Cochran, partner.

Upon producing and publishing new editions with artists, Process/Process places them into private and public collections.

View the full portfolio online. Works are also available for sale on their website, and viewings can be arranged by appointment. Process/Process also offers boutique contract printing and art advisory services.

Candida Alvarez, Adjust your eyes, 2024, Lower right, Screenprint with debasement on Arches 88, 12 x 14" (paper), 4 7/8 x 6 7/8" (image)

Alex Bradley Cohen, Place #1, 2024, Etching, 11 ⅞ x 15 ¾ (paper), 8 ⅜ x 12 inches (image). Edition of 20 plus 2 AP.





Kay Rosen, Parts of Speech, 2024