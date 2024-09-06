CGN's New Fall 2024 Issue is Out Now!

*To subscribe to the fall 2024 print edition click here.*

By CGN Staff

The fall art season begins next week, and we are thrilled to announce that CGN's fall 2024 magazine is arriving throughout the city and region starting now. The 80-page issue covers dozens of art exhibitions, gallery openings, notable events and cultural highlights from September through December 2024 in Chicago, the suburbs and the Lake Michigan region. This fall marks CGN's 42nd year.

Our cover interview features Chicago-based artist Caroline Kent. Alison Reilly spoke with Kent this summer about how she became an artist, her process and her current projects taking share in Chicago and well beyond.

Caroline Kent, A witness comes, beckoned from beyond, 2024, Acrylic on canvas. Photo: Evan Jenkins, Courtesy PATRON Gallery.

The issue came together during a busy summer while the city prepared to host the Democratic Convention. CGN Publisher Ginny Van Alyea's fall letter looks at all that has happened in Chicago's cultural landscape since 1968, since that is a year that has been on everyone's mind as of late.

We talked to 5 (technically 6!) art world figures who have many plans to share. The first part of that series is online now, featuring Jessica Cochran and Angee Lennard , with more coming in the next few days.

and , with more coming in the next few days. Carl Hammer Gallery is marking 45 years this fall, opening two shows next week on September 6. We spoke with Hammer about how he got his start.

is marking 45 years this fall, opening two shows next week on September 6. We spoke with Hammer about how he got his start. Bianca Bova interviewed art collector and Chicago style maven Michelle Edwards . Edwards shared her collecting journey and her philosophy of living with art, and we have some gorgeous photos of her home in the magazine.

interviewed art collector and Chicago style maven . Edwards shared her collecting journey and her philosophy of living with art, and we have some gorgeous photos of her home in the magazine. Jackie Lewis previewed photographer Mark Ballogg's coming artistic collaboration at Alma Art & Interiors .

coming artistic collaboration at . We preview what's happening this fall in some of the area's newest galleries, from Mayfield to Old Friends Gallery.

to Tom McCormick reflects on what it's like to make a big move after 24 years in the West Loop.

reflects on what it's like to make a big move after 24 years in the West Loop. Publisher Ginny Van Alyea interviewed a young up-and-coming artist, Georgie Miller , as she navigates group shows and endless residency applications.

, as she navigates group shows and endless residency applications. Bianca Bova went up to Wisconsin to share what's so special about the creative outpost founded by Michelle Grabner and Brad Killam , the Poor Farm .

and , the . And we also offer some more fall road trip inspiration, from Michigan to Madison all the way out to Cambridge, MA.

Content from our print edition will be posted online in the coming weeks, but if you'd like to get your hands on a copy of the fall CGN, visit one of CGN's partner galleries, museums or hotels, or please consider subscribing for $25/year or $8 for the fall issue. An annual subscription also includes the 2025 Arts Guide and the spring 2025 magazine.

Happy fall, and enjoy all the art coming your way throughout the season!