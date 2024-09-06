Anticipating a Season of Art: Five to Talk to – Jessica Cochran and Angee Lennard – Process/Process

Fall is a busy season of art, offering new gallery and museum exhibitions. the Art world figures working hard behind the scenes give us so much to look forward to. we spoke to five (technically six this time!) art community figures about what they’re excited about now and looking forward to next.

The following preview is one of five conversations that appear in our fall 2024 magazine. To receive a copy of the print edition click here.

Left: Jessica Cochran; right: Angee Lennard

Jessica Cochran and Angee Lennard – Process/Process

“As a new print publishing venture, this is our very first fall art season! Process/Process will launch five editions on September 5 at Filter Space, with prints by Zarouhie Abdalian, Selva Arapicio, Barber, Michelle Grabner, and Matthew Metzger. Later this fall, we’ll release works by Selina Trepp and Alice Tippit, whose solo exhibition opens September 14 at PATRON.

Chicago’s incredible tempo makes it the perfect city for our work with artists. We won’t miss November’s Staple and Stitch Art Book and Print Fair at the 21c Museum Hotel. And this September 6, Barber–one of our collaborating artists–opens a solo exhibition at Ignition Project Space.”

