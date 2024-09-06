Anticipating a Season of Art: Five to Talk to – Jake Troyli

Fall is a busy season of art, offering new gallery and museum exhibitions. the Art world figures working hard behind the scenes give us so much to look forward to. we spoke to five (technically six this time!) art community figures about what they’re excited about now and looking forward to next.

The following preview is one of five conversations that appear in our fall 2024 magazine. To receive a copy of the print edition click here.

Headshot courtesy of the artist and Monique Meloche Gallery. Photo: Raphael Lugassy.

Jake Troyli – Artist

“For me, 2024 has already been incredibly productive and demanding but also super exciting. I just finished (in collaboration with the amazing team at Gertie) my first public art commission, a 30-foot-tall mural for the new westside location of SkyArt, a west-and-south-side-Chicago-based organization that uses art to provide new avenues of generative thinking for young people in the city. I’ve wanted to do a large-scale mural project for a while, and this felt like the perfect first step into the possibilities of community-facing art. In the studio, I just finished paintings for a group show that opened in August in Düsseldorf, Germany, and I will have work in another group show opening in NYC later this year. I’ll also make my San Francisco debut as part of the expansive group show, Get in the Game: Sports, Art, Culture which opens at the San Francisco MOMA in October. And finally, I’m most excited about my upcoming solo show with Monique Meloche Gallery, opening November 9th (mark your calendars!) which I’m working on right now in my studio.”

#

Read Fall 2024's 5 to Talk to with:

Jessica Cochran and Angee Lennard – Process/Process

Emma McKee – Chicago Dir., Mariane Ibrahim

Anne Loucks – Anne Loucks Gallery

Lisa Key – Director, Driehaus Museum