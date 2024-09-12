Anticipating a Season of Art: Five to Talk to – Lisa Key

Fall is a busy season of art, offering new gallery and museum exhibitions. the Art world figures working hard behind the scenes give us so much to look forward to. we spoke to five (technically six this time!) art community figures about what they’re excited about now and looking forward to next.

Lisa Key – Director, Driehaus Museum

“There’s so much we’re looking forward to—and much of it involves capitalizing on our recent addition of the Murphy Auditorium building to our campus. On October 24, we open Photographing Frank Lloyd. The exhibition focuses on the lesser-known role photography played in Wright’s work and success as an architect and includes his own photography and that of esteemed artists like Chicago’s own Hedrich-Blessing.

Our Free Third Wednesday Nights series has been a big hit, too, and we anticipate its continued success this fall.

Finally, this holiday season we’re turning the Murphy Auditorium into a holiday market that will be a delight for children of all ages!”

