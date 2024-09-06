Anticipating a Season of Art: Five to Talk to – Anne Loucks

Fall is a busy season of art, offering new gallery and museum exhibitions. the Art world figures working hard behind the scenes give us so much to look forward to. we spoke to five (technically six this time!) art community figures about what they’re excited about now and looking forward to next.

Anne Loucks – Anne Loucks Gallery

“We are incredibly excited for the fall season – both in our Glencoe and Winnetka galleries, and with all that’s going on around us in the Chicago art scene. (Don’t miss Lost and Found at the Chicago Botanic Garden and Every Brilliant Thing at our neighbor, Writers Theater).

In Glencoe, we have an exhibition of paintings by artists Sara MacCulloch and Hannah Bureau, alongside a collection of Fairfield Porter lithographs from 1969–1975, on view through Oct 15. This will be followed by a show of new paintings by northern Michigan artists Melanie Parke and Richard Kooyman Oct 25–Dec 31.

In our newly opened Winnetka space, we continue our series of solo exhibitions featuring Madeline Denaro’s abstract paintings in September, Stephen Dinsmore’s figurative work in October, and ending the year with an exhibition of work by celebrated photographer Rodney Smith (1946-2016).

Art is more important than ever in today’s world. As we approach our 25th year, we continue to be inspired and energized by the artists we represent and the vibrant, creative and supportive community that surrounds us.”

