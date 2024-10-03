Moving Out and On: An Interview with Tom McCormick

*This interview was conducted in August and is from CGN's fall 2024 magazine. To subscribe to the print edition click here.*

New graduate Tom McCormick in 1971 in the communal kitchen of the Lakeside Inn, his boss john Wilson’s headquarters



By GINNY VAN ALYEA

Tom McCormick hails from Kansas–he graduated from the University of Kansas in 1971 with a printmaking degree and an obsession with antiques collecting and old stuff–but he’s been just about everywhere. For a time he was a professional “picker”, sourcing quilts, furniture, folk art, ceramics, prints, paintings, even Navajo rugs and oriental carpets, wherever he could unearth them, honing his eye and learning the joy of turning a profit from secret treasure. Eventually McCormick found himself more mainstream employment working for a print dealer in Lakeside, Michigan, who happened to be John Wilson, the eventual founder of Art Expo. The job involved crisscrossing the country and enough motel stays in two years for a lifetime. Once he tired of being on the road, McCormick got his MFA and sold off the collection he had built, catching the bug that would lead to a life and career as a dealer. He also established himself and his family in Chicago.

Today McCormick still spends much of his free time in Michigan, but it’s clear Chicago maintains a hold on him. Nearly 25 years after opening a gallery in the up-and-coming West Loop, McCormick could reasonably retire and write a tell-all about the art market, sharing secrets and witty observations about shifting peaks and valleys of Chicago’s gallery world and its characters and creatives. Instead, for now, he is embracing change while keeping his feet planted in the city. This July McCormick moved his namesake gallery from its longtime home on West Washington Boulevard and migrated to the still-evolving West Town. A new address of his own and a fresh space has re-energized McCormick, though he doesn’t seem to ever run out of energy.

CGN: So Tom, what’s new with you and the gallery?

Tom McCormick: Well…as you know, we moved [in July] to a new location in West Town, 2251 W. Grand Ave., and are busy getting ourselves organized and settled in. A big job to move after 24 years in the old place. Because of partnership issues surrounding the Washington Blvd. building, of which I’m a half owner, I knew a change was inevitable and I began shopping for a new home this time last year. I ended up buying Tyler Mongerson’s building after he tragically, and unexpectedly died last summer. Really awful. Tyler had been helping me look at West Town real estate, and I eventually worked a deal with Sara, his wife, to acquire their property. It’s a terrific space and we spent the last year slowly renovating it to fit our needs.

CGN: The gallery has been around for 24 years. Why make a big move now instead of just saying, “It’s been a great run.”

TM: OK, I have been doing some version of this (art dealing) for over 50 years, and I think I’m finally starting to get the hang of it. You know, practice makes perfect. Seriously… I love doing this job and am reasonably good at it. I have a great Director in Mary Beyer and a wonderful group of artists that we represent. I also continue to nurture my long interest in historic art. As long as I am healthy and can arrive at work in an upright position, I think I’ll just keep on showing up. I think they keep an oxygen tank somewhere in the closet, just in case.

The exterior of the new gallery space at 2251 W. Grand Ave. in Chicago’s West Town.







CGN: What attracted you to West Town? What are you excited about after so many years in the West Loop?

TM: Honestly, I grew disenchanted with the West Loop years ago. Since we own the building we didn’t get forced out by high rents, as usually happens to galleries, we stayed put as others moved on. The neighborhood was raw and funky in 1999. My car mechanic was across the street, there was a great hot dog place on the corner, and you could buy a mop bucket next door. Perfect. There was a community of galleries within walking distance. That’s all changed. So many good galleries have moved west: Rhona Hoffman, Andrew Rafacz, Carrie Secrst, Corbett vs. Dempsey, GRAY, PATRON. West Town is the place to be now.

CGN: Tell me about the first show planned in the new space.

TM: John Santoro, who we have shown for years, will be opening with new paintings on September 12. John was also a huge help in the move, he’s quite a handy guy. Eventually I want to do an inaugural type show featuring all our contemporary artists.

CGN: What are you spending time on outside the gallery these days?

TM: I guess the short answer is Michigan. We have had a place in Sawyer for over 30 years and it has become more and more central to our life. [My wife] Janis lives there pretty much full time and actually changed her residence so she can vote there. Smart lady. She also has chickens, her art studio and she has joined the board of the Lubeznik Art Center in Michigan City. We have a native prairie and about 25 sculptures sited around the place. We just added a commissioned piece by Gwen Yen Chiu, a fantastic young artist.

So, we are blessed with a beautiful 13 acre property, which keeps us busy, often on our bellies in the dirt–pruning, weeding, planting, and cussing.

Visit McCormick Gallery's new location at 2251 W. Grand Ave. in West Town.

thomasmccormick.com