Sightseeing In Search of The Season’s Colors

*This feature and is from CGN's fall 2024 magazine. To subscribe to the print edition click here.*

This fall we will move through a warm and busy September season opening into a crisp but fleeting October, followed by frenzied holidays and the end of year crush. Following are a few places to visit for the first time or to return to, hopefully they are reminders of just how fabulous Chicago itself is as well as how wonderfully close it is to so many regional art destinations. These exhibitions, installations and events, are down the street or within a day’s drive, each worthy of an adventure this fall. – GV

Grand Rapids, MI

An annual celebration of autumn, Mums at Meijer Gardens, Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, is the largest of its kind in Michigan, featuring expansive chrysanthemum displays, fall foliage and family-friendly activities. Don’t forget to see the world-class collection of sculpture on site while you’re there.

October • meijergardens.org

Stanley William Hayter, Flux, 1969, Chazen Museum of Art permanent collection



Madison, WI

Madison’s vibrant arts scene shines against a backdrop of fall foliage, when the trees around the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s campus and Lake Mendota provide a picturesque setting for just about anything. Take a walk or bike through the UW Arboretum, and don’t miss the long-time Madison arts tradition that is the free fall Gallery Night on October 5, organized by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. While you’re there the University’s Chazen Museum of Art boasts an impressive collection ranging from ancient to contemporary works.

• arboretum.wisc.edu

• mmoca.org

• chazen.wisc.edu

Chicago, IL – South Loop

This fall, find a blue-skied morning when the leaves are changing to visit Grant Park in Chicago’s South Loop and wander into a forest of 106 towering figures made from cast iron. Polish artist Magdalena Abakanowicz created the installation, titled Agora–meaning meeting place in Greek–for the City in 2006 as part of her ongoing artistic exploration of the image and meaning of crowds. The work is meant to be walked through, as it imprints a special magnificence as well as somberness that can only be experienced by standing among these headless figures, especially as the seasons change.

South Michigan Ave. and Roosevelt Rd.

Deborah Maris Lader during construction on Wing, at 4883 N Lincoln Ave.



Chicago, IL – Lincoln Ave. North Arts District

Chicago Printmakers Collaborative turns 35 this fall and is thrilled to introduce its new Co-Director, printmaker/glass artist/educator Lauren Steinert, formerly of Tuscon, AZ, where she ran the printmaking program at Pima College. Lauren will work together with Founder/ Director Deborah Maris Lader through March 2025, after which she’ll take the reins of the world renowned community printmaking workshop and nurture it into its future iteration. The CPC will continue serving the needs of area printmakers, and classes and gallery hours resume in full tilt in September, along with events like Open House Chicago (Oct) and the 35th Annual Small Print Show (Dec). Lauren’s glass experience will likely bring fresh programming to CPC, including workshops in vitreography and other multi media print processes.

Amidst all of this activity, outgoing Dir. Deborah Maris Lader has built an addition, called “Wing”, which will house her studio and feature an arty storefront facing Lincoln Ave., anchoring the new Lincoln Avenue North Arts District (LANA). Deborah’s studio will debut during Open House Chicago (Oct 19-20) and then be open by appointment and feature its own programming and printmaking demonstrations. • chicagoprintmakers.com

Three Oaks, MI

Three Oaks, Michigan is known for its creative community as well as its scenic lakeside location just an hour and a half from Chicago. One gallery that opened a couple of years ago on the main street is arbor3 arts, a space that celebrates female artists while offering affordable art and programming for the Three Oaks community.

On September 25 at 11am Chicago-based photographer Jessica Tampas, who exhibits with the gallery, will lead a workshop on how to take dramatically better iPhone photos. The class runs for one hour and will be held on the gallery’s outdoor patio, where the lighting (and likely fall foliage) is perfect.

The class is $65/per person.

arbor3arts.com