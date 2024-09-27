The Healing Power of Art: Art’s Impact on Healthcare

Lynnea Holland-Weiss, Embrace, 2022, Acrylic Mural on Drywall, 25’ x 20’. Photo courtesy of Nic Lehoux Architectural Photography. From the permanent collection of the MetroHealth Glick Center in Cleveland, OH.

By LAURA M. METTAM

I left Chicago in 2015 after working in the River North gallery district for ten years with Chicago Gallery News. Fresh out of college and immersed in Chicago’s art community, this was a pivotal time in my life. I loved the city’s public art and world-class museums, and I got to know many wonderful people and artists from the gallery world. Season after season, year after year, I felt the excitement of opening nights in the galleries and the buzz of crowded art fairs.

Art had this power to connect the community and bring people together. To excite and to move people. After working in other industries over the past few years, I recently found my way back to the arts. While the setting is different, I’m witnessing the same powerful impact that the arts can have on people in the environment of care.

I’m proud to work with the Gifts of Art (GOA) program at Michigan Medicine, the University of Michigan’s academic medical center. Home to one of the largest healthcare complexes in the state, Michigan Medicine has been a premier site of groundbreaking medical and technological advancements since it was founded in 1848.

Michigan Medicine’s Gifts of Art program was designed as an innovation in healthcare delivery as part of the new University of Michigan Hospital that opened in 1986. One of the first and most comprehensive arts in health programs nationwide, GOA’s programming aims to transform the hospital experience in support of health and wellness for patients, guests, faculty, caregivers, and learners.

GOA’s multifaceted programs include rotating art exhibitions in nine separate gallery spaces, concerts and performances, and one-on-one bedside visits from artists and musicians. Our Art Cart program offers a lending library of art prints for patient rooms, and we maintain the Friends Meditation Garden as a tranquil space in the hospital courtyard. Michigan Medicine staff is encouraged to participate in an annual employee art exhibition, hospital-wide art projects and drop-in workshops. We reach the greater community through programs such as the Life Sciences Orchestra, our symphonic orchestra for members of the U-M life sciences community.

Gifts of Art Gallery featuring photography by Takeisha Jefferson in Michigan Medicine’s University Hospital, Ann Arbor, MI.

"The arts and humanities give expression to that aspect of human health not readily accessible or quantifiable. They reinforce and encourage the presence, in a health care setting, of communication, courage, hope, understanding, compassion, humor, acceptance, and peace.” - Ralph Snyderman, MD, Former Chancellor for Health Affairs, Duke University Medical Center

The World Health Organization’s research supports the role of arts in the environment of care and recognizes its positive impact on holistic health and wellbeing. We witness this firsthand when we hear touching stories from families recounting the rich impact that GOA has had on patients. We also see a ripple effect when we meet people who want to give back after being on the receiving end. Creating art is a means to express ourselves as well as provide a sense of control and autonomy. Neuroscience research on mental health, cognition and development is plentiful and shows that listening to live therapeutic music can reduce stress and promote emotional healing while stimulating the brain and long-forgotten memories.

Elaine Sims, Director of the Gifts of Art program, elaborates on why art in hospitals has such a profound effect, “We might say it’s because art in healthcare has a job to do. It is not intended to merely hang on the wall and look pretty. It is a workhorse whose job is to distract, engage, comfort, calm, maintain a presence, provide clues to social support, and help retain personal identity. Some permanent pieces stand the test of time, but additional energy, pleasure and surprise comes from art that is ever changing. In this environment, art is a powerful presence and is experienced quite differently than when viewed in a museum or gallery. The relationship between the viewer and the art object is more visceral, immediate, and intimate.”

Pictured here is a bedside art watercolor kit and one of GOA’s bedside musicians playing harp in the background. GOA’s bedside art and music services provide an intimate experience for patients and guests right in the hospital room.

Recognizing New Needs in Healthcare

The arts in health field has evolved over the past several decades and continues to grow. The Society of Healthcare Arts Administrators was founded in 1989 during the first convocation hosted by the Cultural Services Program, Duke University Medical Center in Durham, NC. This original group of arts administrators and practitioners was born out of a need for peer support and inspiration from other institutions. After several name changes over the years (from Society for the Arts in Healthcare; Global Alliance for Arts in Health; Art and Health Alliance) this organization ultimately disbanded in 2014. The National Organization for Arts in Health (NOAH) was formed in 2016 and picked up where the previous arts in health organization left off.

NOAH provides leadership for organizations such as GOA with a research-based focus on arts, health, and wellbeing, and a mission to unite and advance the field. NOAH produces professionalization resources, member support, and guidance intended to define industry standards and ethical practices. Annual conferences are held throughout the US as a chance for participants to connect and learn about emerging research and topics; this fall Houston, TX, will host. I attended my first NOAH conference last fall in Cleveland, OH, where I toured two impressive examples of robust arts in health programs.

A captive audience enjoying a musical performance from the Gifts of Art program at Michigan Medicine in the late ‘80s.

Cleveland Clinic boasts more than 81,000 caregivers worldwide in 23 hospitals and 276 outpatient facilities, with around 14 million patient visits per year. Cleveland Clinic Arts & Medicine was created for the purpose of integrating the visual arts, music, performing arts and research to promote healing and to enhance the experience of patients, families, visitors and caregivers. Cleveland Clinic’s contemporary art collection creates a museum-like environment, which viewers can interact with through their custom art and architecture app, AR+, that allows exploration of their flagship locations.

Yayoi Kusama, Pumpkin, 2014, fiberglass-reinforced plastic and urethane paint. Gift of Robert M. Kaye; © Yayoi Kusama; Courtesy of David Zwirner, New York / Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo and Singapore / Victoria Miro, London / YAYOI KUSAMA Inc. On display in Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH.

“The artwork at Cleveland Clinic humanizes spaces that can feel unfamiliar or overwhelming,” says Ellen Rudolph, Senior Director & Curator for the Cleveland Clinic Art Collection. Rudolph continues, “Yayoi Kusama’s Pumpkin, for example, has become iconic within the collection. Located in the Miller Family Pavilion entrance, it is a welcoming beacon when you enter the hospital and the sculpture also serves as an important wayfinding tool and meetup spot.”

I was moved by the poignant large-scale mural in MetroHealth’s Glick Center in Cleveland, OH. Linda Jackson, Director of the Center for Arts in Health at MetroHealth provided more insight, “Embrace is about empathy, support, hope and lifting each other up, physically and emotionally. It is about encouragement and getting through whatever life brings us, together. There is a sense of tenderness and patience in the faces of these figures, as they are in motion, adjusting to one another and moving as one. The warm and cool color combinations within the bodies emphasize the emotion but also allow room for the figures to become whomever the viewers see them to be. It invites the viewer to relate to what they might be experiencing and reflect on our collective humanity, on healing, and what brings us together.”

The University of Chicago Medicine’s permanent art collection in the Center for Care and Discovery includes work from well-known Chicago artists including Michiko Itatani and this piece, Untitled, from her Cosmic Theater series.

The MetroHealth System’s Center for Arts in Health integrates the visual, performing and therapeutic arts in its hospitals, clinics, schools and neighborhoods for the benefit of patients, families, caregivers and the greater community. Uniquely embedded within MetroHealth’s Institute for H.O.P.E.™ ensures the arts play a valuable role in addressing the social determinants of health. Innovative programming and partnerships with artists, arts organizations, academic institutions and community-based organizations are strategically aligned and employed within their walls and in the community.

Snow City Arts music workshops focus on the gratifying experience of creating music, regardless of skill or exposure level. Photo by Jaclyn Silverman.

Chicago’s Snow City Arts is an arts in health organization that brings art education and programming to children and youth in local hospitals including Rush University Children’s Hospital, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Children’s Hospital University of Illinois, and Cook County Health. To enhance their arts and education offerings Snow City Arts has a long history of partnerships with cultural organizations including the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs, Columbia College Chicago, The Art Institute of Chicago, the Smart Museum at the University of Chicago, the Old Town School of Folk Music, the Museum of Contemporary Art, and more. Their team empowers and encourages children and young adults through programming in visual arts, media arts, music, creative writing, theatre, and dance.

University of Michigan Life Sciences Orchestra with Nicholas Bromilow, the Drs. Spindler & Juran Music Director, May 2024. Hill Auditorium, Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The University of Chicago Medicine’s (UCM) Healing Arts Program was developed as an extension of UCM’s commitment to excellence in patient care, research and education, and offers artistic and aesthetic opportunities for its patients, guests, and UCM staff. The program’s mission is to enrich lives, assist and support the healing process, and reduce the stress and anxiety associated with healthcare environments. Healing Arts coordinator, Monica Hork explains, “The ability to comfort, console and sustain is one of the most enduring qualities of the arts. They can give voice to our deepest fears, our feelings of loss, and our hopes for the future.”

Enhancing the environment of care through art is also an important consideration for medical staff. The topic of burnout has become more widely acknowledged over the years, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath. Chronic stress, PTSD, and high levels of emotional exhaustion or depersonalization contribute to burnout - these stressors are also an occupational hazard that many healthcare workers struggle with. Art interventions benefit patients and guests, but they also benefit the tens of thousands of caregivers working within the facility.

Saraswathi Ranganathan performing Indian veena instrumental music in the University of Chicago Medicine’s Sky Lobby.

Hospitals can be hard places to be. When you or a loved one needs care and the future is unknown, feelings of isolation, helplessness and uncertainty can quickly become overwhelming. Our sense of identity can fade when the ground feels unsteady. In challenging moments like these when we feel weak or lost, there’s something transcendent about experiencing music or art. The arts can mitigate stress, provide levity, build resilience, and remind us of our humanity. Much like public art which can be impactful after just a fleeting moment when we pass by a beautiful mural or eye-catching installation, experiencing art in the environment of care has the same meaningful potential to shift our focus, lift our mood, and linger in our minds long after the encounter.

