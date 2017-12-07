Holiday Happenings: Where to Go, Shop, and See Local Arts This Holiday Season

CGN has tracked down a list of holiday events which now require your attention. From around the city, no matter where you are, there is something for everyone. Inspiration for holiday shopping seems to allude you this year? Look no further, we have a number of local solutions to ease your gifting woes.

North Shore

Enjoy the local shops in Evanston with a warm beverage in hand. Free and open to the public with all ages invited. The shops will be open until 8pm with holiday gift ideas for all.

North Side

Stop in for sips and snacks on Friday evening, December 8th. This gallery hosts a wide array of genres with gift cards availible, it could well be the time to begin a family member or friend on their collecting journey!

West Side

A well known fact is that everyone should attend a show during the holiday season. Many of the classics we now have memorized and then some. Without straying too far from the holiday path, here is the timeless story of Hansel and Gretel with fresh take on the story. Hosted by Intuit, the show will be a family event with children's admission free (under 18 years of age).

South Side

Coinciding with Bridgeport Art Center's third Thursday Open Studio Night. The evening will include complimentary beverages, time to view the artists studios and shopping opportunities from artists resident at the BAC as well as the greater Chicagoland area.

Randolph Street Holiday Market

Bringing it indoors for the cold winter months, Randolph Street Market will carry on into the holidays with a wide variety of antique shopping, crafts, and snacks. Price ranges and gifts ideas suitable for all. The perfect gift giving experience for all ages.

Holiday mania can prove a challenge, particularly the gifting process. With any luck, the events above could very well be where a perfect local shopping opportunity awaits you. From a local artist to your loved one’s home, perhaps these markets hold the key to your gifting success (and an evening of enjoyment for yourself)!

There are holiday events in every part of the city, get to know the arts happening around you! Happy Holidays!