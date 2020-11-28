New Exhibitions Starting October 9-12

By CGN Staff,

Fall is moving along quickly, and though much of our current climate is unfamiliar, we welcome the arrival of new shows, the second such round already since the season began in early September.

This week a handful of new shows are opening (some with formal receptions or extended hours, as well as some without or with advance appointments requested, so please double check), offering a range of exhibitions in spaces around the city and beyond (the drive to Rockford is worth is this time of year especially)

Enjoy these upcoming shows, and keep an eye on our calendar for more exhibitions, as well as the re-imagined Open House Chicago, launching throughout the month of October. –GV

Tarrah Krajnak: El Jardín de Senderos Que Se Bifurcan

Begins October 9

Filter Photo – West Town

Filter Photo is pleased to present El Jardín de Senderos Que Se Bifurcan, an exhibition by Tarrah Krajnak.

2020 Rockford Midwestern Biennial

Begins October 9

Rockford Art Museum

Juried by Jim Dempsey of Corbett vs. Dempsey Gallery, Chicago, the 2020 Rockford Midwestern is the 76th presentation of the museum's survey exhibition of new work by contemporary artists from across the Midwest.

Déformer

Opening Reception: Friday, October 9, 5 – 8 pm

Oliva Gallery – Logan Square

This is a group exhibition of artists who are constantly taking liberties with form through a variety of styles and mediums. These artists all share a similar fascination with mutating line and color, emphasizing mood and the geometrically absurd over naturalistic representations of hyperrealism.

What Are You Voting For? | A Virtual Exhibition

October 9

Woman Made Gallery

A virtual exhibition with works by 37 artists from across the U.S. who are sharing their voices and visions in response to the November 2020 elections.

Jesse Howard: Solo Exhibition

Opening: Saturday, October 10, 12 – 3 pm

South Side Community Art Center

Howard’s socially concerned work is informed by his own lived experiences growing up on Chicago’s west side and the collective societal challenges faced by Black Americans today.

Whitney Bedford: Nevertheless

Begins October 10

Carrie Secrist Gallery – West Loop

Nevertheless…, an exhibition of new drawings by gallery artist Whitney Bedford.

Andy Warhol: Ten Portraits of Jews of the 20th Century

Begins October 12

Spertus Institute for Jewish Learning & Leadership – South Michigan Avenue

In 1980, Andy Warhol memorialized luminaries of modern Jewish culture: Sarah Bernhardt, Louis Brandeis, Martin Buber, Albert Einstein, Sigmund Freud, George Gershwin, Franz Kafka, the Marx Brothers, Golda Meir, and Gertrude Stein. Warhol depicted these thinkers, politicians, performers, and writers in his signature pop-art fashion, splashed with color and shapes, blurring of boundaries between art and commerce.