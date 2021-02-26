Art Picks: Works Under $1,000 – Part III

By CGN STAFF

This week we continue our mini-series featuring a small selection of art works priced below $1,000. Galleries are still open by appointment for visits and pick-ups. If you make a purchase online check to see about shipping times and dates.

Remember, when you purchase a work of art, you are supporting artists and the galleries that represent them!

Some art buying tips to keep in mind:

• There are many factors that go into pricing art, such as the medium (photography and prints vs paintings), the quantity available (in an edition of 25 or a unique work) as well as the reputation of and career stage of the artist (a young, emerging artist vs a contemporary master)

• Not all prices are marked when you visit a gallery exhibition or art fair. But that does not mean that you cannot ask for a price, and maybe even discuss a (be reasonable!) discount.

• Payment plans are often available. Ask before you buy what the options are.

• Explore on your own, and don't hesitate to contact a gallery or artist to get a conversation started.

• Use CGN as your guide to learn when shows are happening where and then get out there and look for yourself!

Chicago Truborn (WEST TOWN)

By revise (won Kim), 24" x 36", Aerosol and acrylic on canvas

$650.00

Gallery Victor Armendariz (RIVER NORTH)

Felipe Alfaro, The Gift #14, mixed media, 10" H x 8" W

$550.00

Woman Made Gallery (PILSEN)

Jenny Halpern, Watering a Love Bite, acrylic, resin, 15" H x 12" W

$300

Buddy (S. MICHIGAN AVE)

Set of six blank greeting cards with envelopes featuring original watercolor paintings by award-winning botanical artist, Heeyoung Kim.

$20.00