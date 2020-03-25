Art Spaces Go Digital: Virtual Connections to Art – Part II

By GINNY VAN ALYEA

In this age of virtual experiences and digital convenience, I'm always advocating for art lovers to get out and explore art in person. Gallery openings are a great excuse to get out into spaces and to mingle with other art lovers and to meet with artists.

But there are other ways to explore art spaces and to engage with culture without even leaving home. We have come up with a list of local spaces who are reaching around the world to share art and messages from artists via video interviews and other digital means of artistic engagement and education.

If you happen to be self-quarantining right now, in between working from home, catching-up on reading and playing board games, take comfort in art no matter where you are.

This is Part II.

Read Part I here.

Constance DeJong: Candle Night Radios Insomnia

Renaissance Society

Readings and Performances

Lectures, performances and talks by artists exhibiting at The Renaissance Society at the University of Chicago.

A panel discussion at MoCP

Museum of Contemporary Photography

Lectures and Symposiums

Programs at the Museum of Contemporary Photography, which is home to a collection of 15,000+ works and is the world’s premier college art museum dedicated to photography, come alive in videos of lectures, performances and educational posts. A recent panel discussion explored the segregated history of Chicago neighborhoods, in conjunction with the exhibition "Chicago Stories: Carlos Javier Ortiz and David Schalliol." Panelists include Natalie Moore, WBEZ South Side reporter, artists Carlos Javier Ortiz, David Schalliol and Tonika Johnson, and Lucy Baird, archivist and historian at Baird & Warner, one of Chicago’s largest real estate companies.

Spaces by Donna Mondi (left) and Susan Ferrier (Right)

PAGODA RED

Stories

For the first time, Betsy Nathan and PAGODA RED offers expertise to designers and clients who wish to work with them on everything from homes to hotels through their Design Concierges service. The stories and design vignettes come to life online in an accessible and readable format.

Poetry Foundation

Listen Series

The Poetry Foundation offers an audio series on its website, featuring a poem of the day as well as Poetry Magazine podcasts.



Bonhams

Video Series

"Extraordinary Stories" goes behind the scenes of Bonhams' auctions.

