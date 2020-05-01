CGN Virtual Gallery Tour: River North (Part I)

Jean Albano Gallery

215 W. Superior

Jean Albano Gallery has exhibited a diverse roster of artists who have helped shape Chicago’s art scene since the gallery’s inception in 1986

Vale Craft Gallery

230 W. Superior

Vale Craft Gallery exhibits contemporary American fine craft objects and sculpture, including works in clay, fiber, metal, glass, wood, and mixed media by over 80 artists. Since 1992, gallery owner Peter Vale has shown an eclectic and affordable collection of decorative, functional, and sculptural artwork by both local and national artists.

The Rangefinder Gallery at Tamarkin Camera

300 W. Superior

The Rangefinder Gallery is part of the Tamarkin Camera showroom, located in the River North Gallery district in downtown Chicago.

Showcasing un-retouched film and digital photographs from the legendary Leica camera is a natural extension of our passion for the Leica brand.

Gallery Victor Armendariz

300 W. Superior

The gallery exhibits compelling contemporary art in a variety of media by both established and emerging artists. Victor brings 20 years of experience creating relationships with artists, collectors and institutions and builds on a reputation for promoting thought-provoking figurative art, museum quality works of Realism and Studio Furniture of exacting detail.

Zolla / Lieberman Gallery

25 W. Huron

In 1976 Zolla/Lieberman Gallery moved to a converted loft space in a then desolate industrial neighborhood and founded the area that is now known as the River North Gallery District. It was in that inaugural year that Zolla/Lieberman Gallery gave a solo show to an unknown artist named Deborah Butterfield.

Today, at their current location at 325 W. Huron St., William continues to maintain the aesthetic quality of contemporary artwork that the history of the gallery had established since its opening. By embracing a wide range of genres and artists, Z/L is able to offer a variety of work. Zolla/Lieberman Gallery is dedicated to providing personal attention to both the beginning and established collector, as well as other art professionals.