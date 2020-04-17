Second Edition of NADA Chicago Canceled

EXPO Chicago confirms dates of ninth edition for September 2020

Via Press Release

After careful consideration surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) has made the decision to cancel the second edition of NADA Chicago — the contemporary art fair that takes place throughout three floors of the iconic Chicago Athletic Association Hotel — which was scheduled for September 24–27, 2020.

“While this decision was difficult to make, the health and well-being of our galleries, staff, and community is our number one priority. We are looking into alternative initiatives for our members and galleries to showcase work,” said NADA Executive Director Heather Hubbs.

In a show of support for the community of dealers, EXPO Chicago will be making contributions to the NADA Gallery Relief Fund — which supports galleries most impacted by COVID-19 — from the proceeds of the fair. NADA will continue to explore ways to support its members in the Chicago art community through gallery programming and exhibition promotion.

NADA is also postponing the opening reception for the third edition of NADA House, a collaborative, public exhibition in two neighboring turn-of-the-century Colonial Revival houses on Governors Island, which was slated to open on May 7. Details regarding new dates for the exhibition and opening reception will be released in the near future.

NADA is committed to supporting our members and our community, in response to the COVID-19 crisis. In collaboration with our members, the organization has spearheaded a COVID-19 relief petition for galleries, artists and art workers in New York City, and has been a strong advocate for Senate Bill S8125, which aims to suspend rent for residential and commercial tenants affected by COVID-19. Most recently, NADA partnered with The Kinkade Family Foundation to release prints of a never-before-seen artwork by Thomas Kinkade in support of NADA’s Members and art galleries nationally. The net proceeds of the sales will be donated to the NADA Gallery Relief Fund.

In the meantime, NADA is developing online programming for its members to showcase work by gallery artists and feature exhibitions that have been closed to the public, through a partnership with Artnet to be launched next week.

About​ NADA

Founded in 2002, New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) is a not-for-profit 501c(6) collective of professionals working with contemporary art. Its mission is to create an open flow of information, support, and collaboration within the arts field and to develop a stronger sense of community among its constituency. Through support and encouragement, NADA facilitates strong and meaningful relationships between its members working with new contemporary and emerging art. In addition NADA hosts annual art events in Miami, New York, and Chicago, including NADA Miami, the New York Gallery Open, and NADA House.