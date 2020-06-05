CGN Virtual Gallery Tour: River North (Part II)

Addington Gallery

704 N. Wells

Located in the heart of the River North Gallery District for over two decades, Addington Gallery focuses on dynamic contemporary painting, both abstract and representational, with many of the gallery’s artists staking their claim somewhere in between categories. Process and materials play a large role with most of the artists represented, who work in a wide range of contemporary styles, subjects, and media. The gallery offers a full range of services, including installation, painting restoration and conservation, framing consultation, and corporate curating.

Carl Hammer Gallery

740 N. Wells

Carl Hammer Gallery represents both modern and contemporary art from the 20th and 21st centuries. The gallery’s reputation, recognized worldwide, was established by its leadership for discovering and representing historically significant artists within the “Outsider” and self–taught genres. Today, artists from both the “Monster Roster” and the Chicago “Imagist” traditions are an integral part of the gallery’s programming.

Hilton | Asmus Contemporary

716 N. Wells

Hilton | Asmus Contemporary specializes in modern and contemporary paintings, works on paper, mixed media and sculpture with a special focus on photography. Featuring internationally known artists from United States, Northern Europe and the Mediterranean Region.

Poetry Foundation

61 W. Superior

The Poetry Foundation, an independent literary organization and publisher of Poetry magazine, presents engaging, multifaceted exhibitions that bring together visual arts and the written word. The Poetry Foundation Gallery exhibits work that is poetry, including posters, broadsides, text– or book–based works, correspondence, and personal effects, as well as works of visual poetry or art by emerging and established poets.