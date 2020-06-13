Part II: Spotlight on Galleries and Art Spaces Re-Opening

By CGN Staff

On Tuesday we started to spotlight area spaces that are reopening to the public. As we mentioned then, each one is moving ahead in the way that is right for them and for their clients. It's safe to say that for the month of June, visiting a gallery will involve either entering with a small group or making a private appointment. Don't let phone calls and requests for access intimidate you! Seriously! Everyone will be pleased to see you. Make a date with a friend you haven't seen in awhile and agree to meet in a gallery, 6 feet apart.

More updates to come daily, so keep up with our calendar of events. Thanks for supporting CGN and all of our partner spaces and of course the artists!

Carrie Secrist Gallery

After nearly two decades at 835 W Washington Blvd in the West Loop, as of June 1 Carrie Secrist Gallery has moved out permanently.

For the time being, CSG will be transferring its physical operations to a private luxury condo building across the street at 900 W. Washington Blvd. In partnership with this new development since December of 2018, this collaboration (CSG x 900) has offered an exclusive experience for private viewings and events. Collectively in 24,000+ square feet of gallery quality exhibition space made available to CSG in the 10 story development, they have curated solo, two person and group installations of new and historic works by many of the gallery's artists past and present. They will be taking meetings by appointment only in this space from now through Labor Day.

Recent exhibitions may be found in their new virtual “gallery space” with some shows accessible via the gallery's Online Viewing Room archive via their website.

Gallery Victor Armendariz

This River North gallery is now open. They extend a special shout-out to their extraordinary artists who continued to create new and exciting art which the gallery looks forward to sharing with you in the coming months. Stay tuned. June 2020 Hours are Thursday, Friday, Saturday Noon to 4pm or anytime by pre-arranged appointment.

Monique Meloche

The gallery emailed friends and clients this week emphasizing they are "committed to providing a safe space for contemplation and critical dialogue during times of uncertainty. We continue to support the perspectives of artists whose work probes the inequities of our system and who so beautifully shine light on the experiences of those often pushed to the margin." Anyone interested in visiting should contact the gallery to make an appointment (1-4 guests at a time). Nate Young's current exhibition, The Transcendence of Time, open through June 27.

Amos Paul Kennedy, Jr. All prints featured here are $25 each (w/o shipping), oil based ink on chipboard, 19 x 12.5" at Chicago Printmakers Collaborative.



Chicago Printmakers Collaborative

CPC is not really open just yet, though they are very busy online and behind the scenes. They shared, "We believe we still have work to do in order to keep our community safe and healthy. The shop has been quiet, and misses the buzz of its artists, students and visitors - the people who give it light and life. The CPC has put into place a staggered and limited opening of its facilities to residents (June 1) and members (July 1), with social distancing measures and strict guidelines in place regarding masks, sanitation, and capacity." They have also launched online/remote classes, and their popular series, Flatfile Fridays, launched durning quarantine, will continue bi-weekly in perpetuity. They now sell gift cards and also offer curbside pick-up and shipping.

Last week In lieu of their regularly scheduled Flatfile Friday, they shared the work of CPC gallery artists Amos Paul Kennedy, Stephen Wiggins, Aaron Coleman, and Steve Prince because they are wonderful printmakers and most excellent humans. The CPC will donate its commission on all sales to either the Chicago Community Bond Fund, or Campaign Zero. Buyers can stipulate their preference.

