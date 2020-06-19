Part III: Spotlight on Galleries and Art Spaces Re-Opening

By GINNY VAN ALYEA

Is the general mood improving just a bit, as the sun stays out and outside beckons? I am cautiously optimistic, for now, as we enter a new "sort of normal" and am looking forward to gallery visits this week and next to say hi to friends, from at least 6 feet away.

I was just thinking today how altered the art marketplace is for now, as there are no art fairs on the horizon or major summer events. The trend for awhile has been for dealers to have a relatively quiet physical space while making the majority of sales at art fairs (which can cost a fortune to participate in but which became a market and networking necessity in order to gain visibility and a reputation among collectors, artists and other dealers.) For collectors, art fairs were like a social summit, not to mention one-stop shopping. Openings were also another social nexus - mix and mingle with artists and see what's new on the first night (if you haven't already attended a pre-opening reception.)

So now what? It sounds almost quaint to have to make an appointment to visit a gallery with just a couple of other people. I'm really hopeful, especially being someone who dislikes large crowds anyway, that these new access requirements will be as surprisingly refreshing as the lack of traffic on city streets lately. Without a crowd, you will have a dealer's full attention. There's no hiding or pretending not to see something or someone. Art will also have your full attention. There's no question you're welcome – you're expected!

I encourage you to make a date with a friend you haven't seen in awhile and agree to meet in a gallery, 6 feet apart. Then enjoy the excitement of lunch of dinner nearby, outside. A couple of galleries below are also featuring very affordable art. Support an artist. Buy new art.

More updates are coming to us daily, so keep up with our calendar of events. Thanks for supporting CGN and all of our partner spaces and of course the artists!

Tripp Huggins: installation view of "MLK" 2020, double-sided drawing, mixed media on paper 14h x 11w in., 17 ½h x 14w x 3 ½d in. with stand. At Western Exhibitions.

Western Exhibitions

Western Exhibitions, now open by appointment only Tu-Sa 11-5, presents a curated selection of paintings, drawings, ceramics, artist books and sculptures from artists who make work at Visionaries + Voices (V+V), a progressive art studio in Cincinnati. The show runs through the summer.

Established in 2003, Visionaries + Voices is a non-profit organization that provides exhibition opportunities, studio space, supplies and support to more than 125 visual artists with disabilities. V+V artists actively contribute to the greater Cincinnati arts community through creative, educational, and strategic partnerships with local and regional artists, schools and business leaders.

DOCUMENT

DOCUMENT re-opened to the public today, June 16th. Due to the COVID-19 closure, Victoria Fu's second solo exhibition at the gallery has been extended. Fu’s practice examines and plays with artistic conventions and the dispersal of technical images in the contemporary era. Using appropriated stock footage and original imagery, Fu dissects strategies of visual communication by collaging scraps of digital media into formal elements. The gallery is open by appointment only Tu-Sa 11-5, taking all necessary precautions for the safety of our staff, colleagues and visitors.

Chicago Truborn

Officially back open, just in time to catch the final week of Anthony Lewellen's solo show "Retrospect". Chicago Truborn will also open a new show on June 27. They shared, "The last four months have been rough! For everyone. One thing that's gotten us through...Is art. The art in our homes, the virtual shows, the murals we enjoy that connect us to our city, the messages of unity...and messages of struggle. It's never been more apparent that #ARTISESSENTIAL Many artists have been out of work and have lost future jobs due to funding cuts and various other pandemic fallout. But, they haven't stopped creating!! The theme of this next show is up to the artists. All work was made while in quarantine and will be priced at $450 and under.

Richard Norton Gallery

The gallery is open again in the Merchandise Mart and touting a special Online Showroom featuring 150 works of art and objects priced at $1,500 & under. Check it out before you visit and then go see if for yourself.