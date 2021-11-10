Late Autumn Gallery Walk in River North is Nov 5

By CGN Staff

The River North Gallery District spaces are banding together again to host their traditional late fall gallery walk on the first Friday in November from 5-8pm. Afterward, walk attendees are invited to enjoy cocktails and al fresco dining at River North's modern Greek restaurant Avli at the corner of Wells and Huron or sample home made Italian fare at Torchino Pasta Bar on Wells.

A November gallery walk has been around in the district for many years, typically taking place during SOFA weekend. This year, while Intersect Chicago (formerly SOFA) has been postponed, galleries are eager to invite collectors and visitors to the city on self-guided tour of eight spaces, from Huron, Superior, and Wells Streets, while meeting artists, curators, and gallery staff.

The galleries held a successful and busy September Gallery Walk and this weekend's gathering promises to be busy once again.

The Fall River North Gallery Walk is totally free and open to the public. Maps are available at Addington Gallery (704 N Wells St.)

Saturday Morning Tour

There is also a monthly free Saturday morning gallery tour taking place the following day, November 6, at 11am. Details and Rsvp here.



Participating galleries:

Addington Gallery

Carl Hammer Gallery

Gallery Victor Armendariz

Jean Albano

Hilton | Asmus Contemporary

Vale Craft Gallery

Zg Gallery

Zolla/Lieberman Gallery