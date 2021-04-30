New Exhibitions Start May 1st

Just Above My Wall, (To The Right)

Opening: Saturday, May 1, noon – 3 pm

South Side Community Art Center

During a time when Black artists and their work is in high demand, McKissick chose to highlight Black collectors who are invested in the preservation of Black art, much like the South Side Community Art Center’s mission and legacy. Collector, Tracie Hall, describes her collection as “living with the ancestors.”

Flower Power

Opening: Saturday, May 1, 2 – 4 pm

Vale Craft Gallery

Vale Craft Gallery welcomes spring with a group exhibition of artwork with the theme of flowers by Chicago area artists. Discover colorful paintings, sculptures, and functional ceramics to lift your mood and brighten your home decor.

Color Splurge

Opening: Saturday, May 1, 1 – 4 pm

Hofheimer Gallery

Mauricio Ramirez's artwork is a contribution to the community; frequently a cultural icon that transcends rich intersecting historical and popular culture references that speak to the complex diaspora of the United States. The visibility of culture can lead to not only the growth of confidence, but also care within our communities.

Sheri Rush's work responds to the global pandemic by exploring the relationship of personal history, landscape, the digital image and recollection.

Shan Wallace & Erin Mitchell Duo Show: won’t you celebrate with me

May 1 – June 27

FLXST Contemporary

In this duo exhibition of two emerging contemporary Black women artists, there is a generative connection to Marx's "poetry about the future" to renowned Black poet Lucille Clifton's poem "wont you celebrate with me” that speaks to a racial and gendered self and the shaping of lives to these experiences.

Louis Masai: MEAT my Friends

Opening: Saturday, May 1, 11 am – 6 pm

Vertical Gallery

This one-of-a-kind exhibit also features a custom-built chicken-coop installation titled ‘What came first?’ complete with webcam-enabled, remote-control chickens — developed by Louis in collaboration with artist and creative engineer RoboJ — letting viewers experience the show and explore the gallery setting in real time from the comforts of home.

Jeanette May’s: Tech Vanitas

Opening: Saturday, May 1, 4 – 5 pm

ARC Gallery

Jeanette May’s “Tech Vanitas” photographs embrace anxiety over new technology and love for beautifully designed, obsolete machines. Her still lifes suggest 17th Century Dutch vanitas paintings with their air of craft guilds, international trade, and personal wealth. Her carefully disheveled arrangements of familiar devices also allude to product photography and advertising. “Tech Vanitas” examines the present and the past of technology with a sense of wonder and trepidation.

Cat Crotchet: Tethered

Opening: Saturday, May 1, 2 – 6 pm

Addington Gallery

Cat Crotchet is an innovative practitioner of pattern-based abstract painting. Using the medium of wax and pigment (encaustic painting), Cat's visual vocabulary includes stenciled shapes, layered patterns, and burned-in texture accomplished using heated metal much like a branding iron. Cat uses a bold but sophisticated color sense to engage the eye, and creates a sense of complexity through built up textures and layering.

BEFORE DURING AFTER – New works by Janis Pozzi-Johnson

Opening: Saturday, May 1, 1 – 4 pm

McCormick Gallery