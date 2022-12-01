2023 Winter Art Markets for Holiday Shopping

The Weaving Mill Rug

BUDDY

Buddy, located on the first level of the Chicago Cultural Center, supports more than 200 local artists and small manufacturers selling Chicago-made art, objects and more. This year, the Buddy Store offers special, bespoke holiday gifts from Chicago makers for every shopping list, including the Pizza for Everyone cookbook from Crust Fund Pizza, a Loop Tote from Buddy MFG and Neatline Cartography, Hand Carved Wood Bowls and Utensils from Anne Farlee and Potato Candles from Luba Mendelevich. Buddy’s store hours are Tuesday to Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



For the 2022 Holiday Season, Buddy will present “Ornaments for All,” its second annual one-of-a-kind ornament show featuring work from more than 30 Chicago artists from November 18 to December 31, with an opening reception scheduled for Tuesday, December 6 from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m.

33rd Annual International Small Print Exhibition & Holiday Sale

Chicago Printmakers Collaborative's annual art party takes place from Dec 3– Jan 31, with a grand Opening Party weekend on Dec 3 & 4, from 11am-7pm. Dozens of artists are featured and you can also see artists at work on the presses.

Randolph Street Market

This European style art, antiques, vintage, global goods and makers market has been featured by Travel & Leisure, Architectural Digest, USA Today, Goop, UK Guardian as ‘Top US Antique Markets’ and by BizBash and TimeOut one of ‘Chicago’s Top Festivals’ – with continuous live music, great foods, amazing people watching and SENSATIONAL TREASURES, this beloved shopping experience is a mecca for interior designers, fashion stylists, hollywood set decorators, fashionistas, collectors, travelers and fun lovers from around the globe!!

Taking place on Michigan Ave. indoors for holiday pop-ups:

Dec 3 & 4 • Dec 10 & 11 • Dec 17 & 18

All shows are 10–5

Maker’s Market

This December, The Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art hosts its second Maker’s Market for creators of all backgrounds, experience levels & mediums. This market will platform emerging & established creators to sell their work, grow their business, and join our community. It will be a celebration of all the forms that art takes! Dec 10 and 11.

Artisan Gift Sale - Christmastime at Fine Line

The annual Artisan Gift Sale is one of the major events for Fine Line Creative Arts Center. Fine Line is home to a diverse community of highly skilled artists, which is reflected in the full range of items at this sale this year. Here you will find many one-of-kind items you will not see anywhere else, as well as the more traditional items such as handwoven scarves, pottery, jewelry and seasonal decorations. No admission fee and lots of free onsite parking. December 1-6.

Third Fridays in Bridgeport and Alma Fine Art and Interiors

Friday, December 16

Pop in during Third Fridays in Bridgeport to view 70+ artists in a 9,000 sq. ft. industrial loft. Stop by our next door neighbor, Marz Brewing, for some refreshment.

Ox–Bow

Ox-Bow School of Art and Artists’ Residency will host their first Winter Artists Market at Ox-Bow House. This seasonal event will feature artists from the local region and across the country. The initiative supports Ox-Bow’s desire to lift up the work of both local Artists and Alumni.

Launching November 26 on Small Business Saturday, the Winter Artist Market will be open Thursdays through Saturdays, 11:00-6:00 p.m until December 17.

The ongoing event will take place at Ox-Bow House, the organization’s downtown Douglas programming space. Entrance to the Winter Market is free of charge, though donations for the organization are always welcomed.

The market will maintain a regional invitation to Artists, while also expanding to include Alumni of Ox-Bow. Alumni on an international level have been invited to apply to participate. On select weekends, attendees of the Winter Market can also expect the much revered Culinary Team at Ox-Bow to provide cocoa, cookies, and even cocktails to enjoy while they shop. A special Young Collectors area will be available at the market for patrons ages 2-12 to purchase gifts at youth-friendly prices.