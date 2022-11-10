Late Autumn Gallery Walk in River North is Nov 4

Gallery-goers in River North. Photo by CGN

By CGN Staff

The River North Gallery District spaces are banding together again to host their traditional late fall gallery walk on the first Friday in November from 5-8pm. Afterward, walk attendees are invited to enjoy cocktails and al fresco (in November!) dining at River North's restaurants.

A November gallery walk has been around in the district for many years at a time when galleries are eager to invite collectors and visitors to the city on self-guided tour of area spaces, from Huron, Superior, and Wells Streets, while meeting artists, curators, and gallery staff.

The galleries held a successful and busy September Gallery Walk and this weekend's gathering promises to be busy once again. A highlight of the evening is Vale Craft Gallery's 30th Anniversary show.

The Fall River North Gallery Walk is totally free and open to the public. Maps are available at Addington Gallery (704 N Wells St.)

View River North exhibition details here.

More openings are taking place across the city this weekend.

Participating galleries:

Addington Gallery (Kathleen Waterloo)

Jean Albano (Shared Thoughts and Conversations of Choice)

Gallery Victor Armendariz (Marcos Raya: Return to Mictlan)

Carl Hammer Gallery (Mary Lou Zelazny)

Hilton | Asmus Contemporary

Alan Koppel Gallery (Dianna Frid: Time is Textile)

Rosenthal Fine Art (Post War Master Works)

Vale Craft Gallery (30th Anniversary Show)

Zg Gallery

Zolla/Lieberman Gallery (David Kroll)