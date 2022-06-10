New Exhibitions June 8-12 (Part I)
Almudena Rodriguez: Pygmalion Effect
June 8
PAGODA RED
Women of the Blues: A Coast to Coast Collection
Opening: Wednesday, June 8, 7 – 10 pm
Epiphany Center for the Arts
Some Parts of Us: DePaul University’s Graphic Design Senior Capstone Show
Opening: Thursday, June 9, 6 – 9 pm
Epiphany Center for the Arts
Opening: Friday, June 10, 5 – 7 pm
Corbett vs. Dempsey
Opening: Friday, June 10, 5 – 9 pm
Mu Gallery
Frank Spidale: Paintings and Drawings
Opening: Friday, June 10, 7 – 10 pm
Firecat Projects
The Shape of Light. Contemporary painting and studio glass.
June 10
Rockford Art Museum