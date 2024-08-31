River North's Mid-Summer Gallery Walk Happens Friday, July 12, 2024

By CGN Staff

The River North Gallery District spaces are banding together again to host their traditional mid-summer gallery walk on Friday, July 12 from 5–8pm. Afterward, walk attendees are invited to enjoy cocktails and al fresco dining at River North's many restaurants.

A July gallery walk has been around in the district for many years. This time of year galleries are eager to invite collectors and visitors to the city on self-guided tour of spaces located on Huron, Superior, and Wells Streets, while meeting artists, curators, and gallery staff.

The Mid-Summer River North Gallery Walk is free and open to the public. Maps are available at Addington Gallery (704 N Wells St.)

Some galleries are opening new exhibitions while others are hosting receptions for ongoing summer shows.

Participating galleries:

Addington Gallery - Exhibiting Karen Perl

Carl Hammer Gallery – Exhibiting Boundaries and Beyond: Imagined Landscapes

Gallery Victor Armendariz – Exhibiting Don Pollack, Wesley Kimler, and Matthew Cook

Hilton | Asmus Contemporary – Exhibiting Cristina Mittermeier

Rosenthal Fine Art – Exhibiting Yücel Dönmez: The Movement of Color

Zg Gallery

Zolla/Lieberman Gallery – Exhibiting Vera Klement